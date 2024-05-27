News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kangana Goes Traditional To Meet Voters

Kangana Goes Traditional To Meet Voters

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 27, 2024 14:42 IST
With four days left for campaigning to end, Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Mandi, is hitting the campaign trail with renewed vigour.

 

IMAGE: 'Today addressed the public meeting in Bharmour Assembly and met and interacted with all the supporters and workers present there.
Every worker is working hard and dedicatedly to ensure maximum voting so that this great festival of democracy can be made a success,' Kangana's Team tweeted on X. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

IMAGE: Kangana meets voters. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

IMAGE: Kangana with the BJP's Himachal Pradesh senior leader Jairam Thakur, who has been given the responsibility for guiding the movie star during her first election campaign. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The audience at one of Kangana's meetings, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

IMAGE: Voters seem enthused to see Kangana. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

IMAGE: An elderly voter hugs Kangana. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

IMAGE: Kangana's by now familiar default election pose for photographers. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

IMAGE: Kangana supporters dance at the meeting. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

IMAGE: Women voters at one of Kangana's meetings. Are they just curious for a glimpse of a film star? Will they vote for her? Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

IMAGE: Kangana gets a copy of the Bhagvad Gita. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

IMAGE: Kangana makes her pitch to her audience. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

IMAGE: Doesn't Kangana look demure? Has the election campaign dimmed her brashness? Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

IMAGE: Look closely at the faces of the ladies listening to Kangana? What do they tell you? Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

IMAGE: And these faces too. What do they reveal about their voting choices? Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

IMAGE: Kangana accepts garlands here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

IMAGE: A more intimate setting for another of Kangana's meetings. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
Kangana Files LS Nom; Attacks Congress

Kangana Files LS Nom; Attacks Congress

Kangana's Election Speeches Hot Up

Kangana's Election Speeches Hot Up

