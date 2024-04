Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate for Mandi, held a roadshow in the constituency on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut and Jairam Thakur -- the former Himachal Pradesh chief minister who is currently leader of the Opposition in the state assembly -- at the roadshow. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kangana, Thakur and BJP MLA Vinod Kumar at an election rally.

IMAGE: Kangana wields a sword during the election meeting.

IMAGE: A huge crowd gathers to hears the movie star-turned-wannabe MP.

