Rediff.com  » News » Fadnavis urges EC to look into 'slow voting' in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 20, 2024 15:35 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said he has requested the Election Commission of India to look into complaints of slow pace of voting in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polling was underway from 7 am in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai, and will continue till 6 pm.

Till 1 pm, Mumbai North seat witnessed 26.78 per cent polling, Mumbai North Central 28.05 per cent, Mumbai North East 28.82 per cent, Mumbai North West 28.41 per cent, Mumbai South 24.46 per cent and Mumbai South Central 27.21 per cent, as per official data.

Fadnavis in a statement said, "I have requested the EC to look into the complaints of slow pace of voting in Mumbai. There have been several complaints of the overall polling pace being very slow."

 

The BJP leader also asked the EC officials to discuss the matter with the collectors of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban District and ensure voters do not face any problem due to the slow pace of voting at the booths.

A number of politicians, industrialists and film personalities stepped out to cast their vote in Mumbai since the early hours of polling. PTI ND

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray alos claimed there were lot of complaints from electors about facilities outside the polling booths.

Voters were trying to beat the heat and exercise their franchise in large numbers, the former state minister said, adding that electors should at least be made to queue up in shade and provided fans.

"A lot of complaints from voters about the facilities outside the booths @ECISVEEP Atleast having the voter lines in shade/ fans could help. They don't want much, just basics to stay cool. Please look into it," Thackeray said in a post on X.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
