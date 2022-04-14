IMAGE: 'In the past 8 months, I have watched you become the most loving dad. I know how in love with this baby you are and how much you care already- it makes me feel so lucky that our baby will have a father who loves unconditionally, be there no matter what and have an extraordinary role model to look up to.

'Our lives are going to change drastically, and I'm so grateful for that. We won't have all the alone time we have now- we won't be able to go to the movies every weekend, or lay around and sleep + binge watch shows, we probably won't go out impromptu partying for a while or have as many date nights... BUT we will have a beautiful baby that will fill our hearts with so much joy.

'There will be sleepless nights, times we feel sick, times we aren't feeling ourselves, but this will also be the best time of our life. Things will change but one thing will stay the same and that is how much I love you! I'm blessed to have you by my side for our greatest adventure yet.

'You are going to be the most terrific father and I love the life we live.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram