News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'I know how in love with this baby you are'

'I know how in love with this baby you are'

By Rediff Movies
April 14, 2022 11:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kajal Aggarwal, eight months pregnant, writes a sweet letter to husband Gautam Kitchlu before they welcome their baby.

Please click on the images for a look at the couple.

 

IMAGE: 'Dear Husband, Thank you for being the greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for.
'Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had 'morning' sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking me to moms house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I'm well fed, well hydrated + comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all.
'Before our sweet baby comes, I want you to know how wonderful you are and that you will be an amazing father as well!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'In the past 8 months, I have watched you become the most loving dad. I know how in love with this baby you are and how much you care already- it makes me feel so lucky that our baby will have a father who loves unconditionally, be there no matter what and have an extraordinary role model to look up to.
'Our lives are going to change drastically, and I'm so grateful for that. We won't have all the alone time we have now- we won't be able to go to the movies every weekend, or lay around and sleep + binge watch shows, we probably won't go out impromptu partying for a while or have as many date nights... BUT we will have a beautiful baby that will fill our hearts with so much joy.
'There will be sleepless nights, times we feel sick, times we aren't feeling ourselves, but this will also be the best time of our life. Things will change but one thing will stay the same and that is how much I love you! I'm blessed to have you by my side for our greatest adventure yet.
'You are going to be the most terrific father and I love the life we live.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
At Kajal Aggarwal's Baby Shower
At Kajal Aggarwal's Baby Shower
Kajal's Styles: Pregnancy Can Be Fun!
Kajal's Styles: Pregnancy Can Be Fun!
Is Katrina PREGNANT?
Is Katrina PREGNANT?
The many shortcomings of Aadhaar
The many shortcomings of Aadhaar
Meet Ranbir's Cousins!
Meet Ranbir's Cousins!
Neetu, Riddhima at Alia-Ranbir's Haldi ceremony
Neetu, Riddhima at Alia-Ranbir's Haldi ceremony
Active Covid cases in India rise
Active Covid cases in India rise

More like this

How Mum-To-Be Kajal Aggarwal Stays Fit

How Mum-To-Be Kajal Aggarwal Stays Fit

Kajal Aggarwal's Advice For New Moms

Kajal Aggarwal's Advice For New Moms

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances