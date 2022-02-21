At Kajal Aggarwal's Baby Shower

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu celebrated her baby shower on Sunday in a traditional way.

The actress looked lovely in a red Banarasi sari while her husband chose a kurta-pyjama with a jacket.

The couple wed in October 2020, and Kajal announced her pregnancy on New Year 2022.

Please click on the images for a look at the godh bharai function.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

