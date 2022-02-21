News
At Kajal Aggarwal's Baby Shower

At Kajal Aggarwal's Baby Shower

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: February 21, 2022 12:30 IST
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu celebrated her baby shower on Sunday in a traditional way.

The actress looked lovely in a red Banarasi sari while her husband chose a kurta-pyjama with a jacket.

The couple wed in October 2020, and Kajal announced her pregnancy on New Year 2022.

Please click on the images for a look at the godh bharai function.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Kajal Aggarwal's Advice For New Moms
How Mum-To-Be Kajal Aggarwal Stays Fit
Kajal Aggarwal's honeymoon pictures!
Under-19 team manager recounts harrowing experience
K'taka okays bills to hike CM, ministers' salaries
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
