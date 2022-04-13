News
Is Katrina PREGNANT?

Source: PTI
April 13, 2022 14:20 IST
IMAGE: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Katrina Kaif, who wed Vicky Kaushal in December, sparked pregnancy rumours after being spotted at Mumbai airport recently.

Several videos of the movie star surfaced online in which Katrina was seen donning a loose pastel pink suit and a matching dupatta.

Blame it on a bad camera angle, Katrina's get-up or her slow-paced walk, netizens started to speculate on social media if the actor was pregnant.

One user wrote, 'Mommy to be soon! Can't wait to see Katrina's child.'

Another shared, 'She looks pregnant! Oh my God!'

A third person wrote, 'Pregnant I think.'

 

On Sunday, Katrina shared pictures of delicious scrambled egg, which she had cooked for Vicky.

On the work front, Katrina will be back on the screen with the third installment of the Tiger franchise, co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

She will also feature in Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupati.

Apart from this, Katrina has been working on the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
