Your OTT Menu For February

Has the OTT market dried up when it comes to original releases?
As theatres reopened and made an attempt to return to normal, the production of Web series have slowed down too.
Joginder Tuteja lists the interesting titles coming up in February.
Class
Release date: February 3
Where to watch? Netflix
Class, an original Web series designed for Netflix, is a high school drama with dark undertones and shows a world unknown to most of us.
This upscale school set-up has booze, drugs, sex and scandal, and stars primarily newcomers.
Jehanabad of Love & War
Release date:February 3
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Jehanabad of Love & War is a crime drama set in a small town in Bihar in 2005.
Innocent love and anarchy collide in this show starring Harshita Gaur, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rajat Kapoor and Satyadeep Mishra.
Sudhir Mishra is the showrunner.
Farzi
Release date: February 10
Where to watch? Amazon Prime
Shahid Kapoor teams up with Raj-DK to work in the quirky Web series, Farzi, where he plays a con artist.
Vijay Sethupathi plays a cop.
The cast also includes Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon and Regina Cassandra. Amol Palekar plays a pivotal role.
Love Shaadi Drama
Release Date: February 10
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
Didn't get an invite to Hansika Motwane's wedding? Don't worry, you will get to watch it all right here!
The show starts from the time she announced her decision to marry Sohael, and how the fairy-tale wedding was planned in six weeks.
Lost
Release date: February 16
Where to watch? ZEE5
Yami Gautam stars in the thriller, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury of PINK fame.
Despite the superhit success of the Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer, Aniruddha did not make another film for many years.
One expects Lost to be a worthy return behind the camera.
The Night Manager
Release date: February 17
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
The Night Manager is the biggest show of the month as far as scale is concerned.
The Anil Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur-Sobhita Dhulipala thriller seems to be faithful to the original English Web series, starring Hugh Laurie-Tom Hiddleston-Elizabeth-Debicki, which was based on John Le Carre's novel.
There is a lot of expectation from Director Sandeep Modi who directed a few episodes of Sushmita Sen's popular Web series, Aarya.