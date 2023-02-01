Your OTT Menu For February

Has the OTT market dried up when it comes to original releases?

As theatres reopened and made an attempt to return to normal, the production of Web series have slowed down too.

Joginder Tuteja lists the interesting titles coming up in February.

Class

Release date: February 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Class, an original Web series designed for Netflix, is a high school drama with dark undertones and shows a world unknown to most of us.

This upscale school set-up has booze, drugs, sex and scandal, and stars primarily newcomers.

Jehanabad of Love & War

Release date:February 3

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Jehanabad of Love & War is a crime drama set in a small town in Bihar in 2005.

Innocent love and anarchy collide in this show starring Harshita Gaur, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rajat Kapoor and Satyadeep Mishra.

Sudhir Mishra is the showrunner.

Farzi

Release date: February 10

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

Shahid Kapoor teams up with Raj-DK to work in the quirky Web series, Farzi, where he plays a con artist.

Vijay Sethupathi plays a cop.

The cast also includes Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon and Regina Cassandra. Amol Palekar plays a pivotal role.

Love Shaadi Drama

Release Date: February 10

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Didn't get an invite to Hansika Motwane's wedding? Don't worry, you will get to watch it all right here!

The show starts from the time she announced her decision to marry Sohael, and how the fairy-tale wedding was planned in six weeks.

Lost

Release date: February 16

Where to watch? ZEE5

Yami Gautam stars in the thriller, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury of PINK fame.

Despite the superhit success of the Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer, Aniruddha did not make another film for many years.

One expects Lost to be a worthy return behind the camera.

The Night Manager

Release date: February 17

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

The Night Manager is the biggest show of the month as far as scale is concerned.

The Anil Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur-Sobhita Dhulipala thriller seems to be faithful to the original English Web series, starring Hugh Laurie-Tom Hiddleston-Elizabeth-Debicki, which was based on John Le Carre's novel.

There is a lot of expectation from Director Sandeep Modi who directed a few episodes of Sushmita Sen's popular Web series, Aarya.