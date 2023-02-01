Why The Music Of Hero Is Important To Jackie's Career

For the last 20 years, every Sunday two flautists land up at Jackie Shroff’s residence with one mission: To play the popular flute passage from his star-making film, Hero.

"Every Sunday, they show up at my home and play the flute passage from Hero. Then they leave," Jackie Shroff tells Subhash K Jha.

"It doesn’t matter if I am out of town. These guys come home and do the Hero theme anyway. Basuri baut pyaar se bajaate hain.

"They wake up the entire building with their music but nobody minds. That Hero flute passage is very sureela. Do you know who played it in the film? The maestro Hari Prasad Chaurasia himself! I’ve been a fan of Panditji since then. Now when these boys play it for me every Sunday, I feel transported back to my beginnings in the movies.

"It was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and played a big hand in launching me as a romantic hero.

"Each and every song added to the charm of Hero, whether it is Pyar Karne Wale Kabhi Darte Nahin, Tu Mera Janu Hai or Ding Dong Oh Baby Sing A Song. The numbers are hummed to this day. I guess I was lucky to get such music in my very first film as a leading man."

