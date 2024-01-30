'It was the best time of my life and I had a great experience.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mannara Chopra/Instagram

"I didn't reach here with anyone's help," Mannara Chopra says after finishing the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 17.

"I played the game, and during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, I was mostly given favourable feedback. When I was incorrect, I was told, and Salman Khan helped me. I played the game honestly, and as a result, I reached here."

Mannara did not get along with Ankita Lokhande in the show.

"Ankita also played the game, but then she came inside the house with Vicky, her husband. I came alone and played individually. She was a fan of Bigg Boss and had seen all the episodes, so she knew how to play the game.

"For me, it was the best time of my life and I had a great experience," she explains.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mannara Chopra/Instagram

When she was told that her cousin Priyanka Chopra had shown support for her, Mannara was grateful and said, "Thank You, Mimididi. The fact that she supported me tells me that I have done good and made my family proud."

Talking about Munawar Faruqui's victory, she said, "He is the best person to win, and I wish him all the very best."