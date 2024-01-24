Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Roots For Cousin Mannara

IMAGE: Mannara Chopra on Bigg Boss 17. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mannara Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra gave a shoutout to her cousin Mannara Chopra, who is among the finalists in Bigg Boss 17.

Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a pic of Mannara from the Bigg Boss house and wrote, 'Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara. #BIGBOSS.'

Dr Madhu Chopra, Priyanka's mother, also shared a message for Mannara.

In the video message, Madhu said, 'Hi Mannara. Congratulations. You have reached one of the finales. I am very proud of you. Stay strong. Keep a strong head on your shoulders and don't let them break you. You are one Chopra girl and you are really strong. Best of luck.'

Mannara is Priyanka's paternal cousin.

Her mother's brother is Priyanka's late father, Colonel (Dr) Ashok Chopra (retd).

Mannara has acted in Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film Rouge (2017), Anubhav Sinha's Zid (2014), Subbu RV's Prema Geema Jantha Nai (2014) and Vamsi Krishna Akella's Jakkanna (2016).



Her real name is Barbie Handa.

IMAGE: Mannara Chopra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The Bigg Boss 17 finale will be held on January 28.

Besides Mannara, the other finalists are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahshetty and Abhishek Kumar.