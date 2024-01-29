News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17

Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 29, 2024 10:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Munawar Faruqui with Salman Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won the reality show Bigg Boss 17, beating Abhishek Kumar.

The three other finalists were actors Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande and social media personality Arun Mahashetty.

Ajay Devgn served as the special guest on the grand finale.

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan announced Faruqui as the winner, and he took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh (Rs 5 million) and a car. 

'I have always maintained my boundaries and never attacked anyone personally,' Munawar discusses his stint inside Bigg Boss 17 in this video.

 

 

Munawar was one of the most popular contestants on the show, thanks to his shayari.

He faced several hurdles when Ayesha Khan entered the show and made serious allegations against him.

Ayesha blamed him for cheating on her, making false promises, and proposing to another girl for marriage. His game hit rock bottom, but he managed to stand tall.

Munawar won another reality TV show, Lock Upp season one, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, in 2022.

During his stint on Bigg Boss 17, he entertained housemates and viewers with his wit and charm.

With inputs from ANI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Munawar Wants To Quit Bigg Boss
Why Munawar Wants To Quit Bigg Boss
What you must know about Munawar Faruqui
What you must know about Munawar Faruqui
Hindus don't hate Munawar Farouqi. The police do
Hindus don't hate Munawar Farouqi. The police do
Will Guidelines Impact Coaching Classes?
Will Guidelines Impact Coaching Classes?
BFSI weighting in Nifty50 hits 7-yr low as HDFC slips
BFSI weighting in Nifty50 hits 7-yr low as HDFC slips
'GenAI is going to be tip of the arrow for HCLTech'
'GenAI is going to be tip of the arrow for HCLTech'
'Girgit ko bhi karni padi...': Cong slams Nitish
'Girgit ko bhi karni padi...': Cong slams Nitish

More like this

CJM's late night phone call led to Faruqui's release

CJM's late night phone call led to Faruqui's release

'Hate won': Munawar Faruqui's B'luru show cancelled

'Hate won': Munawar Faruqui's B'luru show cancelled

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances