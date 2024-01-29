Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17

IMAGE: Munawar Faruqui with Salman Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won the reality show Bigg Boss 17, beating Abhishek Kumar.

The three other finalists were actors Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande and social media personality Arun Mahashetty.

Ajay Devgn served as the special guest on the grand finale.

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan announced Faruqui as the winner, and he took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh (Rs 5 million) and a car.

'I have always maintained my boundaries and never attacked anyone personally,' Munawar discusses his stint inside Bigg Boss 17 in this video.

Munawar was one of the most popular contestants on the show, thanks to his shayari.

He faced several hurdles when Ayesha Khan entered the show and made serious allegations against him.

Ayesha blamed him for cheating on her, making false promises, and proposing to another girl for marriage. His game hit rock bottom, but he managed to stand tall.

Munawar won another reality TV show, Lock Upp season one, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, in 2022.

During his stint on Bigg Boss 17, he entertained housemates and viewers with his wit and charm.

