'I was the dangerous person in Bigg Boss'

'They voted me out as they realised that I am not a meethi choori, but a teeki one.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soniya Bansal/Instagram

Soniya Bansal is the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 17 after being nominated out by a majority of the contestants.

She shares her experience with Rediff.com Senior Contributor Rajul Hegde, "I was playing better than most of the contestants in the house. Sana Raees Khan or Tehelka should have been evicted instead of me."

You were the last contestant to get confirmed to enter the house as actor-model Manasvi Mamgai backed out at the last moment, and the first one to get evicted. Are you upset?

I have no idea if Manasvi backed out at the last moment and that I filled her place.

Now she has entered the house, let's see how smartly she will play.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soniya Bansal/Instagram

Why do you think the housemates choose Sana over you?

Only five-six contestants were playing the game well, like Ankita Lokhande, Khanzadi, Vicki Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma.

The rest are all sleeping.

Tehelka hasn't made any noise in the house.

I think people who are weak decided to vote against me.

I was the toughest contestant, never minced my words, and always stood up for myself.

Jigna (Vora) was complaining about the media, that they didn't do good to her. When the media asked her what happened to her, she said it was all in her past and she doesn't want to talk about it.

But what is she doing at present?

When she can't open her mouth in front of 15 housemates?

From which angle is she a powerful woman?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soniya Bansal/Instagram

You had a tiff with Sana.

Sana is a soft girl, not cut out for this show.

She may be a good lawyer, but she is too shy and jumps at her own shadow.

She is not able to put her point across.

Vicky provoked her, that's why she had a fake fight with me.

Have you seen anyone use the washroom without latching it, especially in a house with 15 housemates?

Certain things she did inside the house were not right.

When I was nominated for eviction, I thought I would get saved as I am a strong contestant and have a good fan following.

But when the power was given to the housemates, they voted me out as they realised that I am not a meethi choori, but a teeki one.

What do you have to say about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain? Are their fights real?

It's real!

Ankita is a nice person and a real deal.

I genuinely think she should win the show.

But Vicky has gone inside the house to play a game. He wants to be in the good books of everyone.

He sits with people for two-three hours and gives gyaan, but doesn't give time to Ankita. That's why she keeps complaining about him.

He is the one who spices things up and provokes people to fight.

Most of the housemates think Vicky is the guru of the house, but he isn't. He is simply trying to save himself from nomination.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soniya Bansal/Instagram

But the comments he made about his wife Ankita were toxic.

Yes, that was really bad on his part. But again, he knows even if he fights with Ankita, it is easier for him to reconcile with her inside the house than outside. If contestants are so bothered about their image, why would they come to Bigg Boss? (laughs).

So is he the mastermind of the house?

No, Munawar Faruqui is, because his personality is not coming out.

He is playing safe, trying to save himself from nomination.

But he is not confident.

In the nomination process, he saved himself. If he thought he was the strongest contestant, he shouldn't have saved himself.

You didn't get along with Abhishek Kumar either. Things are not the same for him after Isha Malviya's boyfriend Samarth Jurel entered the house as a wild card.

I understood that Abhishek's fights are all for the footage. That is fine, that is his way of grabbing headlines.

He is a good person though I have had a couple of fights with him.

I feel bad for him as his ex-girlfriend Isha did not reveal her relationship status to anyone. She claimed she was single.

She should have maintained some distance from her ex.

Plus, she was okay with sharing the bed with her ex when Mannara moved out.

I think people in the house are weird. See, you can reconcile with your ex, but not when you already have a boyfriend outside the house (laughs).

Why is she mixing her past with the present?

Some housemates feel Mannara Chopra gets upset whenever anyone speaks about her cousins, Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra.

Yes, she says meri family ko involve karke footage le raha hai.

She is the one who gave interviews about her relatives before entering the house.

If she was so worried about her family, she shouldn't have spoken about her connections.

She is fake and funny. She acts innocent, but is shrewd.

Munawar ko dimag nahi hai, he supports her and thinks she is naïve. A girl, who is in the industry for 10-15 years, can't be so innocent.

But she is weak in the game, so she is using Munawar to survive.

Once I told Mannara to be herself and not become Shehnaaz Gill. She was innocent, and didn't fake herself.

Who is the most dangerous person in the house?

I was the dangerous person in the house.

Sadly, I got voted out by the contestants. At least people have seen me playing a fair game.

Given a chance, will you go back inside?

Obviously! Many things are left behind. I want to show them their place.