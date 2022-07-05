News
'I can never be Urmila Matondkar'

'I can never be Urmila Matondkar'

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
July 05, 2022 12:28 IST
The Indo-Chinese film Ladki: Enter the Girl Dragon, directed by Jing Liu and Ram Gopal Varma, is all set to release on July 15.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com brings us scenes from the media interaction with RGV and his leading lady Pooja Bhalekar.

"We look at woman as a weaker sex, the word came because they are defenceless."

"Something happens in Pooja's character's life and she gets inspired from Bruce Lee after watching his film."

"She becomes obsessed by Bruce Lee after watching his documentary and she self trains."

"Ladki is a love triangle between Pooja's character, her boyfriend and Bruce Lee."

Pooja on being compared to Urmila Matondkar and doing action sequences: "It's amazing to see people comparing my film to Rangeela, but one thing is sure: I can never be Urmila ma'am."

"I can be inspired by Urmila ma'am or Bruce Lee, but I can never be them because they are unique."

"Urmila ma'am is special, I would like to be her some day."

Talking about the changes she made for the film, Pooja says, "I came from a sports background, I was a tomboy, I was under confident. I have worked really hard on my body."

 

"Beauty and sex are different" says RGV.

"I don't like normal people's life stories, I like dramatics, intensity, darkness, horror, gangster or a crime drama."

Pooja almost beat up a biker because he commented on her mother:

RGV reveals a secret about his first film, Shiva:

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
