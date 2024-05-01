Alia, Ranbir Cheer Mumbai City FC

Photographs: Mumbai City FC/X

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor brought their star power to the stands, joining the electric atmosphere for the Indian Super League semi-final.

The couple were there to support Mumbai City FC, co-owned by Ranbir, and their enthusiasm was contagious.

Mumbai City FC triumphed over FC Goa with a decisive 2-0 win, securing their spot in the finals.

Ranbir, a longtime fan and co-owner since 2014, couldn't hide his excitement, celebrating with the team jersey held high. Alia, rocking a cool linen shirt and shorts, complemented Ranbir's celebratory mood.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor co-owns Mumbai City FC with Bimal Parekh.