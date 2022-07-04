News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Shruti Haasan is HAPPY!

Why Shruti Haasan is HAPPY!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
July 04, 2022 12:19 IST
Janhvi explores Amsterdam… Kalki tests a bikini... Kartik enjoys the pool...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan's happy colour is black. She says, 'I wear black because it's where I live in my head I wear black because it gives me pride to not belong and because it hides ketchup stains.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar is in the mood for rain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor opts for denim as she explores Amsterdam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

'Testing out the bikini #theseaofgalilee' says Kalki Koechlin.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda enjoys her Sunday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor, who is in London, chills with her gals Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor always has time for his cute niece, Thea Marwah.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan doesn't want to get out of the pool.

Nor does he want to stop promoting his latest hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gurmeet Chaudhary/Instagram

Television couple Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee introduce their daughter Lianna to the world.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan believes some of the best memories are made in flip-flops as she enjoys island-hopping while in Koh Samui with her kids, Anya, Diva and Czar.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
