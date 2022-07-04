Why Shruti Haasan is HAPPY!

Janhvi explores Amsterdam… Kalki tests a bikini... Kartik enjoys the pool...
Shruti Haasan's happy colour is black. She says, 'I wear black because it's where I live in my head I wear black because it gives me pride to not belong and because it hides ketchup stains.'
Mithila Palkar is in the mood for rain.
Janhvi Kapoor opts for denim as she explores Amsterdam.
'Testing out the bikini #theseaofgalilee' says Kalki Koechlin.
Kriti Kharbanda enjoys her Sunday.
Karisma Kapoor, who is in London, chills with her gals Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla.
Arjun Kapoor always has time for his cute niece, Thea Marwah.
Kartik Aaryan doesn't want to get out of the pool.
Nor does he want to stop promoting his latest hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Television couple Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee introduce their daughter Lianna to the world.
Farah Khan believes some of the best memories are made in flip-flops as she enjoys island-hopping while in Koh Samui with her kids, Anya, Diva and Czar.