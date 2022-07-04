News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kiara, Sara, Malaika Make June Look GOOD

Kiara, Sara, Malaika Make June Look GOOD

By NAMRATA THAKKER
July 04, 2022 12:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

From giving us major sari goals to going all bling, June saw stars make BOLD & BEAUTIFUL style statements!

Namrata Thakker picks her favourite ones.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani turns desi girl and looks effortlessly beautiful in a black Manish Malhotra sari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan redefines the word glamorous by wearing a multi-coloured sheer sari with sequins from Manish Malhotra's #diffuse collection.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora gives us fashion goals while holidaying in Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu showing us how to look badass yet sexy in an all-black ensemble.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa makes a chic style statement in a Christian Dior hooded sweatshirt as she explores Amsterdam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

There's no such thing as too much bling for the Kapoor sisters.

Shanaya, Janhvi, Khushi rock their shimmery mini dresses as they enjoy their retro-themed party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta channels her inner bohemian goddess in a stunning white halter-neck dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

Raashi Khanna looks gorgeous in her black off-shoulder, cut-out jumpsuit as she steps out for her film's promotions.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde keeps it fun and quirky in a colourful corset top teamed with body-con skirt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan's pink brocade pant-suit is a perfect outfit for any and every festive occasion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Pooja, Kareena, Katrina Make May HOTTER!
Pooja, Kareena, Katrina Make May HOTTER!
April Fashion: Kareena, Anushka Go Desi
April Fashion: Kareena, Anushka Go Desi
Alia, Pooja, Katrina Look WOW in March!
Alia, Pooja, Katrina Look WOW in March!
PIX: Rahul, Athiya Chill With Akansha
PIX: Rahul, Athiya Chill With Akansha
Bajajs Complete Explorers Grand Slam
Bajajs Complete Explorers Grand Slam
SC to hear pleas challenging 'Agnipath' next week
SC to hear pleas challenging 'Agnipath' next week
Why Shruti Haasan is HAPPY!
Why Shruti Haasan is HAPPY!

More like this

Drop Dead Gorgeous Deepika And...

Drop Dead Gorgeous Deepika And...

Sunny's Perfect Wedding Outfit

Sunny's Perfect Wedding Outfit

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances