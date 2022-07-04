Kiara, Sara, Malaika Make June Look GOOD

From giving us major sari goals to going all bling, June saw stars make BOLD & BEAUTIFUL style statements!

Namrata Thakker picks her favourite ones.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani turns desi girl and looks effortlessly beautiful in a black Manish Malhotra sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan redefines the word glamorous by wearing a multi-coloured sheer sari with sequins from Manish Malhotra's #diffuse collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora gives us fashion goals while holidaying in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu showing us how to look badass yet sexy in an all-black ensemble.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa makes a chic style statement in a Christian Dior hooded sweatshirt as she explores Amsterdam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

There's no such thing as too much bling for the Kapoor sisters.

Shanaya, Janhvi, Khushi rock their shimmery mini dresses as they enjoy their retro-themed party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta channels her inner bohemian goddess in a stunning white halter-neck dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

Raashi Khanna looks gorgeous in her black off-shoulder, cut-out jumpsuit as she steps out for her film's promotions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde keeps it fun and quirky in a colourful corset top teamed with body-con skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan's pink brocade pant-suit is a perfect outfit for any and every festive occasion.