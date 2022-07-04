Kiara, Sara, Malaika Make June Look GOOD

From giving us major sari goals to going all bling, June saw stars make BOLD & BEAUTIFUL style statements!
Namrata Thakker picks her favourite ones.
Kiara Advani turns desi girl and looks effortlessly beautiful in a black Manish Malhotra sari.
Sara Ali Khan redefines the word glamorous by wearing a multi-coloured sheer sari with sequins from Manish Malhotra's #diffuse collection.
Malaika Arora gives us fashion goals while holidaying in Paris.
Taapsee Pannu showing us how to look badass yet sexy in an all-black ensemble.
Patralekhaa makes a chic style statement in a Christian Dior hooded sweatshirt as she explores Amsterdam.
There's no such thing as too much bling for the Kapoor sisters.
Shanaya, Janhvi, Khushi rock their shimmery mini dresses as they enjoy their retro-themed party.
Esha Gupta channels her inner bohemian goddess in a stunning white halter-neck dress.
Raashi Khanna looks gorgeous in her black off-shoulder, cut-out jumpsuit as she steps out for her film's promotions.
Pooja Hegde keeps it fun and quirky in a colourful corset top teamed with body-con skirt.
Soha Ali Khan's pink brocade pant-suit is a perfect outfit for any and every festive occasion.