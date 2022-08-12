Hrithik, Varun, Kartik Celebrate Their Siblings

It's raining sibling love on social media.

While Bollywood stars and their children have posted some loved-up pictures on Raksha Bandhan, there's a whole lot more.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan celebrates with his sister Sunaina and cousins Eshaan and Pashmina.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha -- who is shooting for her brother Kussh Sinha's directorial debut, Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness, in London -- shares a picture with Luv and Kussh on Raksha Bandhan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan ties a rakhi to her brother, Saif Ali Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela, seen here with her brother Yash, tells the story behind Raksha Bandhan: 'Once Lord Krishna cut his finger while flying a kite. Draupadi, while seeing blood from his finger, tore a cloth from her sari and tied it to Lord Krishna’s bleeding finger. Impressed by her gesture, Lord Krishna promised her to protect from all evils. This is a bond of love, a bond of togetherness, it’s a thread that binds life and hearts. Happy Raksha Bandhan to all my brothers & everyone.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan seeks blessings from his sister Kritika Tiwari and writes, 'Happy Rakhi Hamesha Meri Raksha Karne Vaali.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra shares a picture with her brothers Sahaj and Shivang and writes, 'The best gift my parents gave me .. My babies.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor pose for their rakhi pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh shares a special moment with her golfer brother, Digvijay Singh, and says, 'Quick round of golf for some brother-sister bonding with bhaiya @digvijay1 Happy Raksha bandhan to all the brothers & sisters .. for all the quarrelling & bonding & fighting & the growing up together .. Love like no other.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan shows off his rakhis.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

'This time around, Rakhi was a little different but I’m not complaining,' says Kriti Kharbanda as she ties a rakhi to her brother Jaiwardhan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Maniesh Paul's sister Jyoti cut a cake together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her brother Arpan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker shares a picture with her brother Ishaan and writes, 'Happy Rakhi bro! Will never forget that special Rakhi in high school when you gave me the Rs 20 you owed me for 6 months past! How does it feel managing my finances and life now? So proud of you and grateful for you in my life bud!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda shares a picture with his sister Anjali and the late Dalbir Kaur and writes, 'When one leaves you realise the preciousness of the other .. aapki raakhi ka mahatva aur bhi ubhar ke saamne aaya hai Dalbir ji .. aap jahan bhi hain mujhe yakeen hai ke aapka aashirvaad mere upar bana rahega .. to Anjali.. I love you and I’m with you through thick and thin.'

Hooda had shared a close bond with Dalbir Kaur after playing her brother in the film, Sarbjit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma is missing her brother Vaibhav and she shares a throwback picture, 'It’s Rakhi and I miss you..to forever together..#happyrakshabandhan my baby bro.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krushna Abhishek/Instagram

'Happy rakshabandhan to all of u love u arti u r a blessing to us specially to me my sis my friemd my mom thx for all ur unconditional love always n ya am there for u always it goes without saying @artisingh5,' says Krushna Abhishek.