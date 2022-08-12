Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Social media saw some of the cutest pictures of star kids celebrating Raksha Bandhan on August 11.
Taimur gets a rakhi from his cousin Inaaya.
It was a big day for his parents too.
While mum Kareena Kapoor had a movie release after two years -- and Laal Singh Chaddha got some great reviews -- dad Saif Ali Khan's cult classic, Dil Chahta Hai, released 21 years ago on the same day.
Inaaya's parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are working on the second book of their Inni and Bobo series.
Jeh Baba gets his rakhi too.
Sunny Leone shares a family picture with husband Daniel Weber and children Nisha, Noah and Asher in traditional attire.
Mandira Bedi's son Vir gets a kiss from his sister Tara.
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's children Gautam and Sitara bond on Raksha Bandhan.
Ayushmann Khurrana's children Varushka and Virajveer twin with Aparkshakti's daughter Arzoie, to celebrate her first Raksha Bandhan.