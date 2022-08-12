Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Social media saw some of the cutest pictures of star kids celebrating Raksha Bandhan on August 11.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Taimur gets a rakhi from his cousin Inaaya.

It was a big day for his parents too.

While mum Kareena Kapoor had a movie release after two years -- and Laal Singh Chaddha got some great reviews -- dad Saif Ali Khan's cult classic, Dil Chahta Hai, released 21 years ago on the same day.

Inaaya's parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are working on the second book of their Inni and Bobo series.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Jeh Baba gets his rakhi too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone shares a family picture with husband Daniel Weber and children Nisha, Noah and Asher in traditional attire.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

Mandira Bedi's son Vir gets a kiss from his sister Tara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's children Gautam and Sitara bond on Raksha Bandhan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana's children Varushka and Virajveer twin with Aparkshakti's daughter Arzoie, to celebrate her first Raksha Bandhan.