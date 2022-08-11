It's all about loving your parents, Karan Johar had said.

But Bollywood believes in loving their siblings and cousins just as much.

On Raksha Bandhan, film folk post happy pictures with their siblings.

Ananya Panday wishes cousin Ahaan Panday and writes, 'Happy Rakhi to the light of my life For all that you are and all that you do, through every fight and every laugh - my first friend and friend till the end Love you endlessly Ahaaaniii.'

Sonam Kapoor shares a throwback picture from her wedding with siblings Harsh Varrdhan and Rhea.

She extends her love to her cousins Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Akshay Marwah, Siddhant Bhambhani and Jahaan Kapoor as well, and writes, 'Happy happy rakhee my brothers! So blessed to have you all in my life.. I know I’ve taught you how to party hard and be a bunch of fun people.. now I can’t wait for our kids to have the same bond! Love you all! Your big sister, who you’ve refused to call didi except my darling @jahaankapoor26 and @bhambhani_siddhant.'

Farhan Akhtar calls Zoya Akhtar and Farah Khan 'Best sisters ever.'

Farah shares a cute picture of her children Anya, Diva and Czar and writes in her signature humour, 'Brothers&sisters.. mine are now at the age where i have to pay them to hug each other.'

Sanjay Dutt shares a picture with his late father Sunil Dutt and sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt and writes, 'Knowing that I will always have you two standing by me, makes me feel blessed and happier. Thank you for always being my strength @priyadutt & @namrata62. I love you both so much!'

Athiya Shetty shares a childhood picture with brother Ahan and writes, 'Happy Rakhi...and yes, he still wears checkered pajamas and is still obsessed with his water bottle.'

As KGF star Yash's sister Nandini ties him a rakhi, he writes, 'Siblings - Brought together by destiny but bonded by lifetime of love and support. Here's wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan.'

Huma Qureshi shares an 'Expectation versus Reality!!' picture with her brother Saqib Saleem.

She adds, 'Happy Rakhi my jaan. We protect each other while being cartoons together for life.'

Aditi Rao Hydari shares a picture with her cousins and writes, 'Best & pests co. Since eternity to eternity, Sharing caring and daring together.'

Sunny Deol shares a throwback picture with his sister.

Adah Sharma ties a rakhi to an auto rickshaw driver and says, 'Mere paas bhai hai.'