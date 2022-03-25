News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ali Fazal is MISSING Richa!

By Rediff Movies
March 25, 2022 14:54 IST
Hema performs... Sonu gets cheeky... Anil wishes Sunita...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Ali Zafar drops out of the third installment of Fukrey to work on his next film in California.
He's missing ladylove Richa Chadha and writes: 'Apna time!! Miss you already. @therichachadha .. have a good one. Will get you a postcard.'
Is Ali shooting for Kandahar with Gerald Butler?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hema Malini becomes Radha on stage and shares her experience: 'Such a pleasure performing the ballet Radha Ras Bihari in Nagpur after a long time.'
'Organised by Gadkariji for Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav, the ballet saw a full audience till the end.'
'A tough 2-hour non stop show, where I'm present in almost every frame dancing continuously.'
Hemaji, by the way, turned 73 on October 16. The 'Gadkariji', she refers to, is Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Sonu Sood shares a pic with a sea lion and writes, tongue-in-cheek: 'You have gained too much of weight my friend, let's go for a Run.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Sood/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kirti Kulhari enjoys the food in Amman, Jordan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra misses London and shares a throwback pic from the Tower Bridge.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor gets ready.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kushboo Sundar meets Chiranjeevi and writes, 'Always a pleasure to meet the Legend, #MegaStar @chiranjeevikonidela Gaaru. So warm, so humble, so real. You are awesome Sir.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo Sundar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ahan Shetty takes a mirror selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: After a long break post Dear Zindagi, Director Gauri Shinde begins work with Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Roy and Cinematographer Ayananka Bose.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What's Kanika Kapoor doing in San Jose?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor shares a picture of wife Sunita Kapoor on her birthday and wishes her: 'Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita! The love of my life, my only constant and the beautiful mother of my incredible children...
'I am so lucky I get to spend every day with you and love you little more with each passing day...
'This year, as we step into new roles as grandparents, I can't wait to start this new chapter of our love story with you! Love you Sunita.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
