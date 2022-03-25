Ali Fazal is MISSING Richa!

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor shares a picture of wife Sunita Kapoor on her birthday and wishes her: 'Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita! The love of my life, my only constant and the beautiful mother of my incredible children...

'I am so lucky I get to spend every day with you and love you little more with each passing day...

'This year, as we step into new roles as grandparents, I can't wait to start this new chapter of our love story with you! Love you Sunita.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram