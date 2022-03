How Sonakshi spends a 'NICE DAY'

Krystle gets summer ready... Karishma is ready for exercise... Radhika returns to work...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: 'What a nice day outside. I think I'll wear all black,' Sonakshi Sinha decides.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda goes on a drive.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

IMAGE: Dia Mirza loves spending time with nature.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

IMAGE: Like Krystle D'souza's summer dress?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna gets ready to exercise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Mouni Roy takes a mouelfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Jennifer Winget becomes a 'saree wali nari'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

IMAGE: It's 'time to return to work,' says Radhika Apte.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

IMAGE: Shweta Tiwari tells us: 'A well spent day gives you more happiness than victory.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram