Style Yourself Like Kareena, Alia, Katrina This Holi

The Festival of Colours is here and if you want your fashion game to be on point this Holi, don't forget to accessorise your outfit like these Bollywood ladies!
Namrata Thakker provides some interesting pointers.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us how a cool pair of sunglasses can elevate a simple Holi outfit.
Add a colourful dupatta to your white salwar suit and you'll look as pretty as Sara Ali Khan.
Take a cue from Ananya Panday and opt for a denim hat as it not only looks cute but will also save you from sunburn while you play Holi outdoors.
Go the Alia Bhatt way if you're attending a formal Holi party.
Wear a set of floral printed kurta-palazzo and accessorise your look with chunky earrings.
Add a bit of sass to your Holi ensemble by simply sporting a colourful pair of sneakers.
Doesn't Katrina Kaif look chic?
By adding a statement neck piece, Kriti Kharbanda keeps her fashion game strong.
If you don't want to wear jewellery, add a bright shrug to your Holi outfit and make a style statement like Karishma Tanna.
Glam up your festive avatar by choosing a sexy pair of heels.
Kritika Kamra gets it right and how!