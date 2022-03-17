News
Style Yourself Like Kareena, Alia, Katrina This Holi

Style Yourself Like Kareena, Alia, Katrina This Holi

By Namrata Thakker
March 17, 2022 09:06 IST
The Festival of Colours is here and if you want your fashion game to be on point this Holi, don't forget to accessorise your outfit like these Bollywood ladies!

Namrata Thakker provides some interesting pointers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us how a cool pair of sunglasses can elevate a simple Holi outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Add a colourful dupatta to your white salwar suit and you'll look as pretty as Sara Ali Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Take a cue from Ananya Panday and opt for a denim hat as it not only looks cute but will also save you from sunburn while you play Holi outdoors.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Go the Alia Bhatt way if you're attending a formal Holi party.

Wear a set of floral printed kurta-palazzo and accessorise your look with chunky earrings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Add a bit of sass to your Holi ensemble by simply sporting a colourful pair of sneakers.

Doesn't Katrina Kaif look chic?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

By adding a statement neck piece, Kriti Kharbanda keeps her fashion game strong.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

If you don't want to wear jewellery, add a bright shrug to your Holi outfit and make a style statement like Karishma Tanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra /Instagram

Glam up your festive avatar by choosing a sexy pair of heels.

Kritika Kamra gets it right and how!

Namrata Thakker / Rediff.com
