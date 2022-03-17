Jacqueline Gets Ready For Attack

Malaika cools off... Tisca at Faqir Chand...Saqib shows off muscle...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: A day before her film Bachchhan Paandey releases in theatres, Jacqueline Fernandez starts promoting her next film, Attack.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram
IMAGE: Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack stars John Abraham and will release on April 1.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram
IMAGE: Esha Deol says, 'Pushing the ball forward doesn't just help you score the winning goal, it also helps you show the world what you can do with a little bit of determination, a whole lot of hard & smart work and a dash of style.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: Malaika Arora shows us the best way to spend summer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram
IMAGE: The third season of Abhay, where Kunal Kemmu plays a no-nonsense cop, is said to be darker and grittier.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram
IMAGE: Tisca Chopra gets lost in the Faqir Chand book store in Delhi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: Is Vicky Kaushal reading wifey's message?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram
IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan gets framed.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram
IMAGE: Kavita Kaushik does a head stand on the beach.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram
IMAGE: Shreyas Talpade promotes his film Kaun Pravin Tambe based on cricketer Pravin Tambe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Talpade/Instagram
IMAGE: Saqib Saleem shows off muscle.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saqib Saleem/Instagram
IMAGE: Why's Hiten Tejwani jumping on his bed?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hiten Tejwani/Instagram
IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur gives us a glimpse of where he is.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram
IMAGE: Bobby Deol takes a bobelfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram