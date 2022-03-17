'I am messed up'

'My way of life, my way of thinking, my approach towards work is not the optimum way to be in the film industry.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arshad Warsi/Instagram

Arshad Warsi's ability to make us laugh out loud has stood the test of time.

The actor, who saw a sharp rise in his popularity after starring in recurring roles in hit franchises like Munna Bhai, Golmaal and Dhamaal, is set to tickle our funny bones yet again with his new film Bachchhan Paandey, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

If you look at Arshad's filmography, the actor has mostly played parallel leads in multi-starrers. When asked why we don't see him in lead roles, he tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh, "To be a lead actor, there is a certain mindset, certain drive, and certain aggression that you need. I don't have that."

Before coming to Bachchhan Paandey, please tell us about your memories of working with Akshay Kumar in Jaani Dushman.

No, we did not do that film (guffaws).

Well, that's a different world of cinema, that's another story.

You know, I knew about him as a person and as an actor, that he was like this and he was like that. We hear from other people, but that's just hearsay.

When you meet personally and interact, that's when you really know what is happening.

I used to hear that Kriti is the most horrible person to work with, but that's not true.

Akshay is a really nice chap. He is a good person at heart.

I think that is one of the reasons why guys like him just don't fade out.

He just goes on and on and on.

Everybody wants to cast him because he is absolutely trouble-free.

IMAGE: Arshad Warsi and Kriti Sanon in Bachchhan Paandey.

The camaraderie between Kriti and you looks really good in the trailer.

If you see the film, the way we fought with each other in it and the way we did our scenes is hilarious.

We have done scenes without any dialogue.

We just did them!

What are the factors that you keep in mind when a script is offered to you because there is always a chance of getting typecast?

My first hearing of the script is purely as an audience member.

I want to know whether I want to see this film or not.

I feel I want to see a film, and that could be any genre. Even horror.

If I feel this is it, I will think about doing it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arshad Warsi/Instagram

People have known you as a very good actor but you haven't had that many opportunities.

There is a luck factor that needs to be worked on. But, you know, there are no reasons for anything.

Everybody has their own path, and you go by it.

And I am like this. This is how I am.

I take my time. I am slow.

What is the reason you think why things didn't work out for you?

There is no reason, really.

Everybody has their own personality, and my way of life, my way of thinking, or my approach towards work is not the optimum way to be in the film industry.

Honestly speaking, to be a lead actor, there is a certain mindset, certain drive, and certain aggression you need.

I don't have that.

IMAGE: Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt in Munnabhai M.B.B.S.

We know that Bachchhan Paandey has an incredible cast, but fans are just as excited to see you in it. How does it feel?

It feels good.

The problem is that I am a bit lazy, you know.

I don't do too much work.

After doing one film, I am messed up.

I want to sit at home.

I need to do more work.

I did Munnabhai M.B.B.S. because it was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt). Even (Director) Raju Hirani knows that.

I said, 'It's a stupid role.'

No, it is.

On paper, there is nothing, there is no role.

Makarand Deshpande said no to it.

Do you feel that over time, people have stopped accepting you in serious roles as you have done a lot of comedy?

No, I did Asur, which is very serious.

I did Sehar, which was very serious.

When you are on set, you play whatever you are asked to play. You should do that, finish there, come home, and go back to your normal self.

That's how you can be sane. Otherwise, you will lose it.