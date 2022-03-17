Like Katrina's Beach Wear?

Ananya glows in the sun... Diana goes traditional... Yami promotes her film...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: Like Katrina Kaif casual beach attire? Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday is in a 'sun-tra' mood.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Diana Penty goes traditional.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

IMAGE: Yami Gautam promotes Dasvi -- co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur -- which streams on Netflix from April 7.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde doesn't let the poor reviews for her new film Radhe Shyam dim her glow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia rocks the white dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor spends '40 hours in Rajasthan'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: The Sharma sisters -- Neha and Aisha -- raise Mumbai's already high temperatures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Like Bharti Singh's maternity fashion?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram