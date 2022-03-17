News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Katrina's Beach Wear?

Like Katrina's Beach Wear?

By Rediff Movies
March 17, 2022 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ananya glows in the sun... Diana goes traditional... Yami promotes her film...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Like Katrina Kaif casual beach attire? Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday is in a 'sun-tra' mood.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Diana Penty goes traditional.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Yami Gautam promotes Dasvi -- co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur -- which streams on Netflix from April 7.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde doesn't let the poor reviews for her new film Radhe Shyam dim her glow.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia rocks the white dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor spends '40 hours in Rajasthan'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Sharma sisters -- Neha and Aisha -- raise Mumbai's already high temperatures.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Bharti Singh's maternity fashion?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Mithila Looks STUNNING!
Mithila Looks STUNNING!
SHAH RUKH has a SURPRISE For YOU!
SHAH RUKH has a SURPRISE For YOU!
What Attracted Kriti To Bachchan Pandey
What Attracted Kriti To Bachchan Pandey
Shows half-truths: Baghel after watching Kashmir Files
Shows half-truths: Baghel after watching Kashmir Files
Biden calls Putin 'war criminal'
Biden calls Putin 'war criminal'
Sabyasachi's Walnut Karanji Recipe
Sabyasachi's Walnut Karanji Recipe
Moody's slashes 2022 India growth estimate to 9.1%
Moody's slashes 2022 India growth estimate to 9.1%

More like this

When Akshay Scored a PERFECT TEN With...

When Akshay Scored a PERFECT TEN With...

The Kashmir Files Breaks Box Office Records

The Kashmir Files Breaks Box Office Records

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances