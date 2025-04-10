How Much Was Sunny Paid For Jaat?

Sunny Deol hosted a special screening for his new film Jaat, and invited his costars -- including Viineet Kumar Siingh and Randeep Hooda -- for a dekko.

Interestingly, do you know how much Sunny has been paid for the film?

The actor, who charged a mere Rs 8 crore (8 million) for his previous film, the blockbuster Gadar 2, has taken home a pay packet of... hold your breath... Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) for Jaat, according to Subhash K Jha.

A source in the know says, "Sunny has been accepting payment on the lower side for years. Now after Gadar 2, he has taken a pay hike which he deserves."

But isn't such a huge hike a little too much?

"All is fair at the box office, as long as the star delivers," the source tells Subhash.

The original Jat of the industry, proud papa Dharmendra cheers for his son and even danced to the beat of dhols!

Urvashi Rautela has a number Touch Kiya in the film.

Will Viineet Kumar Siingh prove as lucky for Sunny as he did for Vicky Kaushal in the blockbuster Chhaava? The actor with his wife Ruchira Singh.

Randeep Hooda plays the antagonist in Jaat -- a ruthless criminal named Varadaraja Ranatunga who terrorises locals in the coastal village of Ramayapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Jaat features as many as seven ladies playing pivotal roles, including Regena Cassandrra.

Actor-singer-dancer Moumita Pal was previously seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Television actor Ayesha Khan has done shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay and Bigg Boss 17.

Utkarsh Sharma played Sunny's son in Gadar and Gadar 2. His father Anil Sharma directed both films.

Abhimanyu Singh with wife Sargam.

Director Gopichand Malineni joins Team Jaat.

Swaroopa Ghosh, Regena, Dharmendra, child actor Veda Agarwal and Producers Y Ravi Shankar, TG Vishwa Prasad, his daughterKirthi Prasad smile for the cameras.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com