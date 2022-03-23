Who Will Win Oscars? Our PREDICTIONS!

The Oscars are all set to play out on the evening of March 27 in Los Angeles (early March 28 in India), and the favourites are already clear.

But if you aren't clued in yet, Aseem Chhabra and Sukanya Verma -- post their predictions for the major categories.

Take a look:

IMAGE: Emilia Jones in CODA.

BEST PICTURE



Belfast



CODA



Don't Look Up



Drive My Car



Dune



King Richard



Licorice Pizza



Nightmare Alley



The Power Of The Dog



West Side Story

Aseem's PREDICTION: CODA

Sukanya's PREDICTION: The Power Of The Dog





IMAGE: Will Smith with Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney in King Richard.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Javier Bardem

Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch

The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield

tick, tick...BOOM!

Will Smith

King Richard

Denzel Washington

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Aseem's PREDICTION: Will Smith for King Richard

Sukanya's PREDICTION: Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power Of The Dog

IMAGE: Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE



Jessica Chastain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman

The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz

Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman

Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart

Spencer

Aseem's PREDICTION: Jessica Chastain for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Sukanya's PREDICTION: Jessica Chastain for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

IMAGE: Troy Kotsure in CODA.

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ciaran Hinds

Belfast

Troy Kotsur

CODA

Jesse Plemons

The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons

Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-Mcphee

The Power of the Dog

Aseem's PREDICTION: Troy Koysur for CODA

Sukanya's PREDICTION: Troy Koysur for CODA

IMAGE: Ariana Debose in West Side Story.

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jessie Buckley

The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose

West Side Story

Judi Dench

Belfast

Kirsten Dunst

The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis

King Richard

Aseem's PREDICTION: Ariana Debose for West Side Story

Sukanya's PREDICTION: Ariana Debose for West Side Story

IMAGE: A scene from Encanto.

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM



Encanto

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Luca

Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Raya And The Last Dragon

Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Aseem's PREDICTION: Flee

Sukanya's PREDICTION: Encanto

IMAGE: Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog.

DIRECTING



Belfast

Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car

Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog

Jane Campion

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg

Aseem's PREDICTION: Jane Campion for The Power Of The Dog

Sukanya's PREDICTION: Jane Campion for The Power Of The Dog