Who Will Win Oscars? Our PREDICTIONS!

The Oscars are all set to play out on the evening of March 27 in Los Angeles (early March 28 in India), and the favourites are already clear.
But if you aren't clued in yet, Aseem Chhabra and Sukanya Verma -- post their predictions for the major categories.
Take a look:
BEST PICTURE
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
West Side Story
Aseem's PREDICTION: CODA
Sukanya's PREDICTION: The Power Of The Dog
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Javier Bardem
Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch
The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield
tick, tick...BOOM!
Will Smith
King Richard
Denzel Washington
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Aseem's PREDICTION: Will Smith for King Richard
Sukanya's PREDICTION: Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power Of The Dog
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Jessica Chastain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman
The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz
Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman
Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart
Spencer
Aseem's PREDICTION: Jessica Chastain for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Sukanya's PREDICTION: Jessica Chastain for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Ciaran Hinds
Belfast
Troy Kotsur
CODA
Jesse Plemons
The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons
Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-Mcphee
The Power of the Dog
Aseem's PREDICTION: Troy Koysur for CODA
Sukanya's PREDICTION: Troy Koysur for CODA
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Jessie Buckley
The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose
West Side Story
Judi Dench
Belfast
Kirsten Dunst
The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis
King Richard
Aseem's PREDICTION: Ariana Debose for West Side Story
Sukanya's PREDICTION: Ariana Debose for West Side Story
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Encanto
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer
Flee
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
Luca
Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht
Raya And The Last Dragon
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho
Aseem's PREDICTION: Flee
Sukanya's PREDICTION: Encanto
DIRECTING
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog
Jane Campion
West Side Story
Steven Spielberg
Aseem's PREDICTION: Jane Campion for The Power Of The Dog
Sukanya's PREDICTION: Jane Campion for The Power Of The Dog