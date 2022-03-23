News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who Will Win Oscars? Our PREDICTIONS!

Who Will Win Oscars? Our PREDICTIONS!

By Rediff Movies
March 23, 2022 10:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Oscars are all set to play out on the evening of March 27 in Los Angeles (early March 28 in India), and the favourites are already clear.

But if you aren't clued in yet, Aseem Chhabra and Sukanya Verma -- post their predictions for the major categories.

Take a look:

 

 

IMAGE: Emilia Jones in CODA.

BEST PICTURE

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

 

Aseem's PREDICTION: CODA
Sukanya's PREDICTION: The Power Of The Dog

 


IMAGE: Will Smith with Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney in King Richard.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Javier Bardem
Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch
The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield
tick, tick...BOOM!

Will Smith
King Richard

Denzel Washington
The Tragedy of Macbeth

Aseem's PREDICTION: Will Smith for King Richard
Sukanya's PREDICTION: Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power Of The Dog

 

IMAGE: Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Jessica Chastain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman
The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz
Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman
Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart
Spencer

Aseem's PREDICTION: Jessica Chastain for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Sukanya's PREDICTION: Jessica Chastain for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye 

 

IMAGE: Troy Kotsure in CODA.

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ciaran Hinds
Belfast

Troy Kotsur
CODA

Jesse Plemons
The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons
Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-Mcphee
The Power of the Dog

Aseem's PREDICTION: Troy Koysur for CODA
Sukanya's PREDICTION: Troy Koysur for CODA

 

 

IMAGE: Ariana Debose in West Side Story.

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jessie Buckley
The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose
West Side Story

Judi Dench
Belfast

Kirsten Dunst
The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis
King Richard

Aseem's PREDICTION: Ariana Debose for West Side Story
Sukanya's PREDICTION: Ariana Debose for West Side Story

 

IMAGE: A scene from Encanto.

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Encanto
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Flee
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Luca
Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs The Machines
Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Raya And The Last Dragon
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Aseem's PREDICTION: Flee
Sukanya's PREDICTION: Encanto

 

IMAGE: Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog.

DIRECTING

Belfast
Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog
Jane Campion

West Side Story
Steven Spielberg

Aseem's PREDICTION: Jane Campion for The Power Of The Dog
Sukanya's PREDICTION: Jane Campion for The Power Of The Dog

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
The Only Indian Film In The Oscar Race
The Only Indian Film In The Oscar Race
Buddhist Who May Bring Home The Oscar
Buddhist Who May Bring Home The Oscar
'Oscar journey is for all of South Asia'
'Oscar journey is for all of South Asia'
Mumbai court summons Salman Khan in 2019 scuffle case
Mumbai court summons Salman Khan in 2019 scuffle case
11 workers from Bihar killed in Hyderabad godown fire
11 workers from Bihar killed in Hyderabad godown fire
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
India reports 1,778 new Covid cases, 62 deaths
India reports 1,778 new Covid cases, 62 deaths

More like this

Power Of The Dog, Dune Lead Oscar Nominations

Power Of The Dog, Dune Lead Oscar Nominations

Penelope, Bradley, Rintu Get Together for Oscars Lunch

Penelope, Bradley, Rintu Get Together for Oscars Lunch

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances