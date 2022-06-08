Oh! The Heat Of Delhi!

On Sunday, Safdarjung, the base station for the national capital, recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius, while the Mungeshpur observatory in northwest Delhi, reported 47.3 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, temperatures in Delhi hovered around the 43 degree Celsius mark. The prediction for Wednesday is 38 degrees Celsius.

Please click on the images for a look at how Delhi residents are coping with the torrid weather.

The latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: A lady uses an umbrella to protect a specially-abled gentleman from the sun on a hot summer day in New Delhi, June 7, 2022. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A lady has a swig of water to stay hydrated in the unbearable heat in New Delhi.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com