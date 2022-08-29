How Did Katrina Spend Her Sunday?

How did Bollywood celebrate the weekend? Take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif spends Sunday musing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

'Sundays are for deep chill.. breakfast in bed, fish curry and rice, a massage .. aaaand the match!!! What is your Sunday like my lobsters?' asks Tisca Chopra.

Everyone is, of course, talking about 'the match'!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam meets up with her nephew: 'Biggest joy of becoming a 'Maasi' My little Saibhang Singh Bhatti This feeling can't be described in words So much love to Jasraj & Surilie.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde had a 'pajama party #home #sundaze'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta is 'Keeping it real!!! This was me at 7 pm tonite, right after a killer workout that wiped me out!!! The next image is me 2 hours later, ready to head out to celebrate my fraternity!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

'What's the point??? Just that it's important to know that none of us wake up looking like the way we do in the numerous glam photos you see of us!! It takes a small village to get us there!! In my case, hairdresser extraordinaire @clarabellesaldanha , my trusty makeup pouch and a favourite, jewelled tone colour!!!

'No matter how your days been, it's important to get dressed and show up- for yourself!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

'Express yourself! It's a Sunday,' says Raveena Tandon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Tripti Dimri takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

It was, for Pooja Gor, 'all about the patterns'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal, whose Delhi Crime 2 released on Friday, posts a picture from the premiere and writes, 'Someone thought it, someone wrote it, someone visualised it, someone experienced it, someone captured it, someone put it together and someone watched it. ...and sometimes without knowing or even meeting each other we connected. So universal, yet unique we are. Got to finally meet so many people who had worked on #DelhiCrime2. Thank you for your work.'