News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Did Katrina Spend Her Sunday?

How Did Katrina Spend Her Sunday?

By Rediff Movies
August 29, 2022 17:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

How did Bollywood celebrate the weekend? Take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif spends Sunday musing.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

'Sundays are for deep chill.. breakfast in bed, fish curry and rice, a massage .. aaaand the match!!! What is your Sunday like my lobsters?' asks Tisca Chopra.

Everyone is, of course, talking about 'the match'!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam meets up with her nephew: 'Biggest joy of becoming a 'Maasi' My little Saibhang Singh Bhatti This feeling can't be described in words So much love to Jasraj & Surilie.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde had a 'pajama party #home #sundaze'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta is 'Keeping it real!!! This was me at 7 pm tonite, right after a killer workout that wiped me out!!! The next image is me 2 hours later, ready to head out to celebrate my fraternity!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

'What's the point??? Just that it's important to know that none of us wake up looking like the way we do in the numerous glam photos you see of us!! It takes a small village to get us there!! In my case, hairdresser extraordinaire @clarabellesaldanha , my trusty makeup pouch and a favourite, jewelled tone colour!!!

'No matter how your days been, it's important to get dressed and show up- for yourself!!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

'Express yourself! It's a Sunday,' says Raveena Tandon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Tripti Dimri takes a selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

It was, for Pooja Gor, 'all about the patterns'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal, whose Delhi Crime 2 released on Friday, posts a picture from the premiere and writes, 'Someone thought it, someone wrote it, someone visualised it, someone experienced it, someone captured it, someone put it together and someone watched it. ...and sometimes without knowing or even meeting each other we connected. So universal, yet unique we are. Got to finally meet so many people who had worked on #DelhiCrime2. Thank you for your work.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'I'm a greedy actor'
'I'm a greedy actor'
'Audience has become very choosy'
'Audience has become very choosy'
SRK, John in fist fight
SRK, John in fist fight
When An Elephant Dodged The Traffic
When An Elephant Dodged The Traffic
'Babar Azam made one mistake...'
'Babar Azam made one mistake...'
SC judge recuses from hearing Navlakha's plea
SC judge recuses from hearing Navlakha's plea
LJP chief Chirag Paswan hints at allying with RJD
LJP chief Chirag Paswan hints at allying with RJD

More like this

Taapsee's Weekend Mantra

Taapsee's Weekend Mantra

KBC To Criminal Justice: The Hit Maker

KBC To Criminal Justice: The Hit Maker

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances