Rediff.com  » Movies » Taapsee's Weekend Mantra

By NAMRATA THAKKER
August 27, 2022 09:45 IST
Raveena's on a holiday... Emraan's in Srinagar... Mouni’s airport look...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

‘Smile and Shine,’ says Taapsee Pannu because the weekend is here.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor takes a trip down the memory lane; she says she loved the 90s but isn’t so sure about the hairstyle that was popular then!

What do you think?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon is at the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

'What a wonderful getaway!' she says. 'How important it is,to just spontaneously take off from the city once in a while.’

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

Emraan Hashmi takes the mandatory plane selfie as he zooms off to Srinagar for a shoot.

‘First time in the paradise city of Srinagar !! Countdown to Zero … Lights camera ACTION.’

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy gets her airport look right in a powder blue outfit, chunky white sliders and a pair of chic sunglasses.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

Sonnalli Seygall loves taking the scenic route.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar is excited to be back on the set. ‘Feeling like myself again…aaahhh thankgod for that…. Back to work.’

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Niti Taylor/Instagram

Television actress Niti Taylor channels her inner angel in a stunning embellished gold dress featuring sequins and intricate pastel bead work.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Narayan/Instagram

Aditya Narayan shares an adorable picture with his daughter Tvisha as she turns six months old.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raqesh Bapat/Instagram

Sticking to tradition, Tum Bin actor Raqesh Bapat makes his own eco-friendly Ganesha idol at home.

He believes the meaning of life is to find your gift and the purpose is to give it away.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
