Taapsee's Weekend Mantra

Raveena's on a holiday... Emraan's in Srinagar... Mouni’s airport look...
‘Smile and Shine,’ says Taapsee Pannu because the weekend is here.
Karisma Kapoor takes a trip down the memory lane; she says she loved the 90s but isn’t so sure about the hairstyle that was popular then!
What do you think?
Raveena Tandon is at the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
'What a wonderful getaway!' she says. 'How important it is,to just spontaneously take off from the city once in a while.’
Emraan Hashmi takes the mandatory plane selfie as he zooms off to Srinagar for a shoot.
‘First time in the paradise city of Srinagar !! Countdown to Zero … Lights camera ACTION.’
Mouni Roy gets her airport look right in a powder blue outfit, chunky white sliders and a pair of chic sunglasses.
Sonnalli Seygall loves taking the scenic route.
Amruta Khanvilkar is excited to be back on the set. ‘Feeling like myself again…aaahhh thankgod for that…. Back to work.’
Television actress Niti Taylor channels her inner angel in a stunning embellished gold dress featuring sequins and intricate pastel bead work.
Aditya Narayan shares an adorable picture with his daughter Tvisha as she turns six months old.
Sticking to tradition, Tum Bin actor Raqesh Bapat makes his own eco-friendly Ganesha idol at home.
He believes the meaning of life is to find your gift and the purpose is to give it away.