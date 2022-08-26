Shefali's Night Out With Vidya

The international award-winning series Delhi Crime returns for a second season, which certainly called for a special screening that no one wanted to miss!

The stellar star cast from the show and their friends arrive for the show in Mumbai, a day before the series premiered on Netflix.

It's been a fantastic August for Shefali Shah, who's put in a brilliant performance in the recently-released Darlings as well.

Her husband, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is right there with Shefali.

Shefali's Jalsa co-star Vidya Balan joins her along with the film's director, Suresh Triveni.

This screening was obviously a jalsa of another kind!

Vidya was accompanied by her producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Rasika Duggal returns as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi's right-hand woman in the series.

Denzil Smith plays Shefali Shah's onscreen husband.

Rajesh Tailang started his career way back in 1995's Shanti, but it's shows like Delhi Crime and Mirzapur that have fully utilised his skills as an actor.

Anup Soni has enjoyed his brush with grisly crime shows too, thanks Crime Patrol.

Did you know that Ayush Mehra gave 1,000 auditions before he got noticed for his debut Web series, Call My Agent?

The gorgeous Tisca Chopra.

Aakash Dahiya plays Rasika's cranky husband in Delhi Crime 2.

Three talented actresses -- Tisca, Rasika and Tilotama Shome.

Rasika shares a laugh with her husband, Mukul Chaddha, right.

Tanuj Chopra has directed the second season.

Ishwak Singh has been seen in shows like Pataal Lok and Rocket Boys.

He was an architect before he became an actor!

Yashaswini Dayama joins the Delhi Crime 2 cast.

