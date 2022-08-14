News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Hina Glams Up!

Hina Glams Up!

By Rediff Movies
August 14, 2022 10:45 IST
Mouni enjoys the rain... Pranutan's perfect selfie... Rajkummar's family time...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra takes a dip in the pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy enjoys the Mumbai rains writes, 'Baarish, samosa, sweets & festive.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Orange is the new black for Hina Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Dutta/Instagram

Tina Dutta sends a cryptic message: 'The hurt will heal, the bond will stay, and the love shall always be there.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

Pranutan takes a selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

When Rajkummar spent a day with the Pauls!

Here's the actor with his wife Patralekhaa and her family -- mum Papri Paul, sister Parnalekha and brother Agnish.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Warina Hussain/Instagram

Warina Hussain wraps up the shoot of Dill Bill and writes, 'it’s a wrap ! #DillBill a journey of 3 and half years finally comes to completion and we are sad about it.. trust me the entire team wouldn’t have minded a 3rd schedule. A Big Thank you to @shaaileshrsingh sir for giving me the most memorable project of my career. @cchintanshaah if i had to do this all over again across the multiverse I would still choose u as my director ... can’t wait to share this film with you all!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Ali Fazal reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: 'I watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA . Ticket khareeda main. packed audience what a night - I just want to say to all the naysayers - you cannot you absolutely cannot not give this a chance. Every second on that celluloid i have witnessed this day is pure gold and pure heart.

'Thank you Aamir Khan for giving us #laalsinghchaddha . Like i said, you created a person who imbibes the best in all humanity in the most non conformed way and u make everyone fall in love with him.

'Theres so much more and thats why it needs the time to grow and it does it transforms into nothing but raw emotion . Emotion that pours one way or another.

'Go watch this film. You will laugh you will smile your best smiles and you will cry and weep only to smile again . I feel so privileged that i can share this experience with you today. Shayad koi cheez reh gayi mere saath iss kahaani mein, aur ab yeh mere saath chalegi hamesha. Aap sab tatoliye apne andar , you will find your Laal singh.

'Great performances across the board . You were phenomenal @kareenakapoorkhan ! Gorgeous needless to say. Watched with @shrikantohri @battatawada @advaitchandan you are amazinggg. This is it!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza gets goofy.

 

Rediff Movies
