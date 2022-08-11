Kareena's grateful... Shilpa's injured... Tara's dancing...
Is Ranveer Singh feeling emotional after watching Aamir Khan's latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha?
Kareena Kapoor shares a throwback picture from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. The star, seen here with Aamir Khan and Director Advait Chandan, was then pregnant with Jeh.
She writes, 'Aamir, Advait, Me and Jeh Baba... Thank you for the memories. Rupa and Lal Forever. Laal Singh Chaddha today...'
Shilpa Shetty gets injured but takes it in her stride.
She says, 'They said, Roll camera action - "break a leg!" I took it literally.
'Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega Prayers always work.'
Tara Sutaria is a 'Ballet/jazz baby forever ( this is a picture of a picture from a screen! )'.
Karisma Kapoor's mood.
Is Aditi Rao Hydari in trouble?
As Liger's date with the theatres draws near -- the film releases on August 25 -- what's going through Vijay Deverakonda's mind?
Amruta Khanvilkar -- who will soon be seen in Jhalak Dhiklaa Jaa 10 -- is looking at '#newbeginnings with a view'.
Meet Kirti Kulhari's pet, Hope.
Sanjay Dutt wishes daughter Trishala on her birthday with a throwback picture: 'Your birthday will always be one of the greatest moments of my life, nothing lights up my world like you @trishaladutt! Happy Birthday my princess, Papa Dukes loves you!'