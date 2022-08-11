Kareena's grateful... Shilpa's injured... Tara's dancing...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Is Ranveer Singh feeling emotional after watching Aamir Khan's latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor shares a throwback picture from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. The star, seen here with Aamir Khan and Director Advait Chandan, was then pregnant with Jeh.

She writes, 'Aamir, Advait, Me and Jeh Baba... Thank you for the memories. Rupa and Lal Forever. Laal Singh Chaddha today...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty gets injured but takes it in her stride.

She says, 'They said, Roll camera action - "break a leg!" I took it literally.

'Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega Prayers always work.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria is a 'Ballet/jazz baby forever ( this is a picture of a picture from a screen! )'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's mood.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Is Aditi Rao Hydari in trouble?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

As Liger's date with the theatres draws near -- the film releases on August 25 -- what's going through Vijay Deverakonda's mind?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar -- who will soon be seen in Jhalak Dhiklaa Jaa 10 -- is looking at '#newbeginnings with a view'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Meet Kirti Kulhari's pet, Hope.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt wishes daughter Trishala on her birthday with a throwback picture: 'Your birthday will always be one of the greatest moments of my life, nothing lights up my world like you @trishaladutt! Happy Birthday my princess, Papa Dukes loves you!'