Bollywood Watches Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha

After organising an all-boys screening for Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan went on to invite the biggest stars of the industry, as well as his filmi friends, for a special movie night in Mumbai.

It was a proud moment indeed for Aamir, but he was probably happiest when his children Junaid and Ira stood by him.

Kareena Kapoor was pregnant with Jeh Baba when she shot for certain parts of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Did you know that this is the first film that she has auditioned for?

It was her husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena says, who encouraged her to audition for the film and become Laal's Rupa.

Interestingly, the screening was held on the same day Saif and Aamir's iconic film, Dil Chahta Hai, released 21 years ago.

Aamir Khan with his son Junaid and daughter Ira.

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya makes his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir with Director Advait Chandan and Writer-Actor Atul Kulkarni, who's scripted the film.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh add glamour to the evening.

Bunty Aur Babli 2's Sharvari Wagh.

Kalki Koechlin.

Sushmita Sen.

Arjun Reddy's Shalini Pandey.

Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Aahana Kumra.

Tisca Chopra was part of Aamir's Taare Zameen Par.

Richa Chadha.

Ishaan Khatter.

Aaditi Pohankar, of She and Aashram fame.

Marathi actor Jitendra Joshi.

Sairat star Rinku Rajguru.

Abhishek Banerjee's The Great Weddings Of Munnes released on OTT last week.

Saqib Saleem watches Laal Singh Chaddha while his sister Huma Qureshi watches the other release of the week, Raksha Bandhan.

Boman Irani with wife Zenobia. Son Kayoze Irani joined Huma at the Raksha Bandhan screening.

Randeep Hooda.

Vijay Varma, fresh off the success of Darlings.

Jaaved Jaferi.

Producer Ramesh Taurani.

Kumar Taurani with son Girish.

Director Milap Zaveri.

Dangal Director Nitesh Tiwari with his Director-wife Ashwiny Iyer.

Aamir had revealed on Koffee With Karan that one of the directors he would really like to work with is Sooraj Barjatya, seen here with wife Vineeta.

Will we be hearing an announcement soon?

Musical siblings Palak and Palash Muchhal.

Photographer Avinash Gowariker.

Photographer Atul Kasbekar.

Fanaa Director Kunal Kohli.

The Sky Is Pink's Rohit Saraf.

Casting director Mukesh Chabbra.

Aamir's Rang De Basanti costar, Kunal Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor.