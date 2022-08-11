News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Gorgeous Bhumi, Seedha Saadha Akshay

Gorgeous Bhumi, Seedha Saadha Akshay

By Rediff Movies
August 11, 2022 17:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Akshay Kumar has been taking his new film Raksha Bandhan across India to woo his audience.

Whatever the reviews may say, the star is obviously proud of the movie.

He invited his friends from the film industry to watch it at a special screening in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar wears flowers on his shirt and on his bike as he makes a modest entrance.

 

His co-star Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, is anything but casual. She looks stunning in a black sharara.

 

The gorgeous Sadia Khateeb earlier starred in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's touching film, Shikara.

 

Television actress Deepika Khanna makes her feature film debut in Raksha Bandhan.

 

As does dancer Smrithi Srikanth.

 

Debutant Sahejmeen Kaur, who's playing a 'tomboy' Raksha Bandhan, is her character's antithesis at the special screening.

 

Akshay and his onscreen sisters.

 

Sahil Mehta, who was recently seen in Good Luck Jerry, is a part of Raksha Bandhan as well.

 

Director Aanand L Rai.

 

Huma Qureshi, who starred in AK's Bell Bottom, looks pretty in black.

 

Sonal Chauhan is a regular at most film events.

 

Anupama's Rupa Ganguly.

 

Sunny Kaushal arrives with his parents, Sham and Veena Kaushal.

 

Deepak Dobriyal is a favourite in Aanand L Rai's films.

 

Prachee Shah arrives with husband Vishwas Paandya and daughter Khiana.

 

Jaswant Singh Dalal played a gangster in Rai's production, Good Luck Jerry.

 

Choreographer Bosco Martis.

 

Actor-Director Kayoze Irani.

 

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Director Anil Sharma.

 

Himesh Reshammiya arrives with wife Sonia.

 

Director Anees Bazmee.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Bollywood's Sibling Love Lessons
Bollywood's Sibling Love Lessons
What Yummy Snack Is Akshay Tucking Into?
What Yummy Snack Is Akshay Tucking Into?
10 Life Lessons From Aamir Khan
10 Life Lessons From Aamir Khan
'From gifting me my first-ever bat...'
'From gifting me my first-ever bat...'
TMC leader held after skipping CBI summons twice
TMC leader held after skipping CBI summons twice
CSA T20 League: Du Plessis signed by CSK-owned team
CSA T20 League: Du Plessis signed by CSK-owned team
Palat, Pooja, Palat!
Palat, Pooja, Palat!

More like this

Raksha Bandhan Review

Raksha Bandhan Review

Parineeti Is In The Mood For...

Parineeti Is In The Mood For...

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances