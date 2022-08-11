Gorgeous Bhumi, Seedha Saadha Akshay

Akshay Kumar has been taking his new film Raksha Bandhan across India to woo his audience.

Whatever the reviews may say, the star is obviously proud of the movie.

He invited his friends from the film industry to watch it at a special screening in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar wears flowers on his shirt and on his bike as he makes a modest entrance.

His co-star Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, is anything but casual. She looks stunning in a black sharara.

The gorgeous Sadia Khateeb earlier starred in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's touching film, Shikara.

Television actress Deepika Khanna makes her feature film debut in Raksha Bandhan.

As does dancer Smrithi Srikanth.

Debutant Sahejmeen Kaur, who's playing a 'tomboy' Raksha Bandhan, is her character's antithesis at the special screening.

Akshay and his onscreen sisters.

Sahil Mehta, who was recently seen in Good Luck Jerry, is a part of Raksha Bandhan as well.

Director Aanand L Rai.

Huma Qureshi, who starred in AK's Bell Bottom, looks pretty in black.

Sonal Chauhan is a regular at most film events.

Anupama's Rupa Ganguly.

Sunny Kaushal arrives with his parents, Sham and Veena Kaushal.

Deepak Dobriyal is a favourite in Aanand L Rai's films.

Prachee Shah arrives with husband Vishwas Paandya and daughter Khiana.

Jaswant Singh Dalal played a gangster in Rai's production, Good Luck Jerry.

Choreographer Bosco Martis.

Actor-Director Kayoze Irani.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Director Anil Sharma.

Himesh Reshammiya arrives with wife Sonia.

Director Anees Bazmee.