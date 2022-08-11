Palat, Pooja, Palat!

Bollywood is making beautiful pictures in different parts of the world.

Take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

Nargis Fakhri, who is visiting Marbella, Spain, with her mother, breathes in the city's beauty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray is on holiday with her twins Soleil and Sufi in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri return to Delhi, their home city, to meet up with family and friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramya Krishnan/Instagram

Ramya Krishnan arrives in Mumbai to promote her new film, Liger.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde walks the streets of Manhattan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna sends us blue skies from Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

Laxmi Raai, who's in Baku, Azerbaijan, matches it with a blue sky of her own.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar takes in the view at Napa Valley, California.