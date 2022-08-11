Palat, Pooja, Palat!

Bollywood is making beautiful pictures in different parts of the world.
Take a look.
Nargis Fakhri, who is visiting Marbella, Spain, with her mother, breathes in the city's beauty.
Lisa Ray is on holiday with her twins Soleil and Sufi in Goa.
Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri return to Delhi, their home city, to meet up with family and friends.
Ramya Krishnan arrives in Mumbai to promote her new film, Liger.
Pooja Hegde walks the streets of Manhattan.
Karishma Tanna sends us blue skies from Spain.
Laxmi Raai, who's in Baku, Azerbaijan, matches it with a blue sky of her own.
Mithila Palkar takes in the view at Napa Valley, California.