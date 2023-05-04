News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Hema Malini's Favourite Films With Dharmendra

Hema Malini's Favourite Films With Dharmendra

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 04, 2023 16:14 IST
Hema Malini and Dharmendra, who celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on May 2, made a beautiful couple on screen.

They did as many as 33 films together, many of them blockbusters.

IMAGE: Hema Malini and Dharmendra in Sharafat.

Their first film together was Asit Sen's Sharafat in 1970, one of Hema Malini's perfonal favourites.

"It was my first film with Dharamji and I was like, 'My God, what a handsome man!' The story was very powerful. It was about a professor, who rescues a devdasi's daughter from a life of disrepute. I had the more powerful role," she tells Subhash K Jha.

 

IMAGE: Dharmendra and Hema Malini in Naya Zamana.

"Naya Zamana (which released the same year) was also a reformist drama, directed by Pramod Chakravarthy, who brought us together in many hits like Jugnu, Dream Girl and Azaad."

 

IMAGE: Hema Malini and Dharmendra in Sholay.

1975 was a decisive year for the jodi. It was the year they did their most successful film, Sholay.

 

IMAGE: Hema Malini and Dharmendra in Seeta Aur Geeta.

"Rameshji (Sippy, Director) and I also worked together in Seeta Aur Geeta, which is one of my most favourite films. Seeta Aur Geeta had me in a double role," Hema says.

 

IMAGE: Hema Malini and Dharmendra in Pratiggya.

"Dharamji was so likeable as one of my love interests. In 1975, we had another big hit called Pratiggya."

 

IMAGE: Dharmendra and Hema Malini in Dost.

"Dulal Guha directed us in Pratiggya and in Dost, which featured me with Dharamji and Shatruji (Shatrughan Sinha)."

 

IMAGE: Dharmendra and Hema Malini in Do Dishayen.

"Another film of Dulal Guha which I like is Do Dishayen. It was not a success but a challenging film for both of us," Hema looks back.

 

IMAGE: Hema Malini and Dharmendra in Dillagi.

She also recalls Basu Chatterjee's Dillagi with affection: "Woh chali nahin. But what a nice, simple film with beautiful songs and lovely roles for both of us."

SUBHASH K JHA
