Nayanthara Makes Her Debut Again!

Nayanthara is finally on Instagram!

The Tamil actor surprised everyone by making her debut on social media on Thursday, just before the release of the much-awaited trailer of her forthcoming film, Jawan.

In her first post, she posted a picture and video of her carrying her twin sons, Uyir and Ulag.

'Naan vandhutaen nu sollu,' she captioned it.

The score of Jailer's blockbuster tune, by composer Anirudh Ravichander, plays in the background.

She later posted the Jawan trailer, and expressed her happiness of working with Shah Rukh Khan.

'My First With My Favvvv @iamsrk. A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always. #JawanTrailer Out Now,' she wrote.

Here's looking forward to many more pictures from her life and films.