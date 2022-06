Have you seen a Blue Tiger?

Which stars did Photographer Pradeep Bandekar meet on Wednesday? Do click on the images for a closer look.

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff wears shades of blue as he gets ready to catch a flight.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Aayush Sharma dons a funky jacket.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali keeps it casual.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar return from their French holiday.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan meets up with his Shezada Director Rohit Dhawan at his office.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi promote their upcoming film, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Director Faruk Kabir joins in.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar