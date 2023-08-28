Have Malaika-Arjun Broken Up?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Speculation around Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship status is reaching new heights on the Internet.

It all started when media reports suggested that Arjun and Malaika have parted ways and that the actor was dating social media influencer Kusha Kapila.

Kapila, who recently announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia, apparently reacted to the rumours by stating on her broadcast channel on Instagram: 'Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud se ek formal introduction karwana padega.'

'Every time I read s**t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit.'

The latest is that Malaika reportedly 'unfollowed' some of Arjun's family members, like his sisters Anshula and Janhvi, father Boney and uncle Anil Kapoor, on Instagram.

Arjun and Malaika extinguished breakup rumours by stepping for a dinner date on Sunday night.

They couple headed out for a lunch date earlier in the day too, and looked very happy.

A day before that, when Malaika posted about her 'superstar' dog Casper on International Dog Day, Arjun commented, 'The real star of your life. #Casper', adding, 'Handsome dog.'

Here's hoping the rumour mills don't bog the couple down.