Guess Who's In The Pool?

Film folk lead busy lives but always sneak in a vacation.
Can you guess who this actress is, who is cooling off in a swimming pool?
That's Vaani Kapoor!
Palak Tiwari wears a leopard print dress in Australia.
Mithila Palkar soaks up the sun on the Gold Coast, Australia.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi enjoy their stay in Bhutan.
Krystle D'Souza enjoys her blues in the Maldives.
Avneet Kaur at the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling Mandir in Nashik.
If you've been wondering where Madhuri Dixit has been lately, she drops in an update.
Waluscha De Sousa anchors a cricket event in Hong Kong.
Amruta Khanvilkar is in the mood for Bali.
Diljit Dosanjh performs in Perth.
Divyanka Tripathi, seen here with husband Vivek Dahiya, writes, 'Late night partying, to exploring gadgets, to relaxing to the tunes of best weather... This is how last few days were.' in China.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff