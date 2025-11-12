Guess Who's In The Pool?

Film folk lead busy lives but always sneak in a vacation.

Can you guess who this actress is, who is cooling off in a swimming pool?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

That's Vaani Kapoor!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak Tiwari wears a leopard print dress in Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar soaks up the sun on the Gold Coast, Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi/Instagram

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi enjoy their stay in Bhutan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza enjoys her blues in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur at the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling Mandir in Nashik.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

If you've been wondering where Madhuri Dixit has been lately, she drops in an update.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

Waluscha De Sousa anchors a cricket event in Hong Kong.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar is in the mood for Bali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh performs in Perth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi, seen here with husband Vivek Dahiya, writes, 'Late night partying, to exploring gadgets, to relaxing to the tunes of best weather... This is how last few days were.' in China.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff