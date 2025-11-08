Shraddha Turns Into A Bunny Cop!

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor at the Zootopia 2 launch event. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff

Shraddha Kapoor is ready to charm fans in a brand-new Disney venture, but with a twist.

She is lending her voice to the Hindi version of the animated feature Zootopia 2, stepping into the paws of the spirited bunny police officer, Judy Hopps.

The sequel follows the 2016 Oscar-winning blockbuster, in which the central character of the beloved bunny cop was voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin.

Shraddha said she is 'very excited' to voice a Disney character, adding that the experience brought back many fond childhood memories.

"I felt a connect with Judy Hopps; I thought we share many similarities," Shraddha said with a smile.

"We both have our heads on our shoulders. She is an enthu cutlet, just like me. Whatever she does, she does it with enthusiasm. She can be authoritative, if she has to be. She can be soft, if she has to. Lending my voice to this character was really a lot of fun."

WATCH: Shraddha lists her favourite Disney characters

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor at the Zootopia 2 launch event. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff

In the past, Disney teamed up with some of Bollywood's biggest stars like Shah Rukh Khan lending his voice to Mufasa: The Lion King, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra voicing the sisters Elsa and Anna in Frozen 2, as well as Ananya Panday joining the world of Inside Out 2.

Now, Shraddha becomes a 'perfect fit' for the latest Disney character.

WATCH: Just who is in Shraddha's inner circle? She tells us here

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor and Viacom18 Chief Operating Officer Ajit Andhare at the Zootopia 2 launch event. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff

Zootopia 2 releases in India on November 28.