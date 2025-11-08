Why Jaideep Ahlawat Is Chasing Manoj Bajpayee

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat at The Family Man 3 launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Earlier, posters for The Family Man 3 teased Manoj Bajpayee's character as being in danger, with taglines like 'The Wanted One', 'The Targeted One', and &'The Hunted One'.

Now, the reason behind those hints becomes clear.

After a four-year wait, the third season returns with Shrikant Tiwari facing his most personal battle yet. His secret identity is at risk of being exposed, and he must protect both himself and his family from imminent threat.

The trailer launch of The Family Man 3 took an intense turn as the leading man found himself the target of a hunt led by his fierce new foes, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur.

"Kab tak bhagega, Tiwari?" growled Jaideep as he appeared on stage, his voice laced with menace directed at Manoj.

The trailer of The Family Man 3 shows Jaideep taking on the role of Rukma, a chilling villain, sporting a Winter Soldier-style look.

The character marks a stark departure from his do-gooder Hathiram Chaudhary from Prime Video's acclaimed series, Paatal Lok.

WATCH: How Jaideep Ahlawat transforms beyond Hathiram Chaudhary in The Family Man 3...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

In contrast to their fierce on-screen rivalry, the duo shared a heart-warming moment at the event where Jaideep touched Manoj's feet as a gesture of respect. The friendly vibe between the Gangs of Wasseypur co-stars earned smiles from everyone present.

The light-hearted camaraderie continued when the two broke into laughter while playfully recreating a face-off scene on stage.

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat at The Family Man 3 launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Raj & DK, the creative force behind Farzi, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Guns & Gulaabs, and the first two seasons of The Family Man, are back with Season 3. They said the stakes are higher than ever this time and promise it will be worth the wait.

"This season, the hunter becomes the hunted," says Raj Nidimoru.

"Srikant faces a threat unlike any before, in the form of Rukma, one that endangers not just him and his career, but his family too."

The duo co-directed this new season along with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth.

IMAGE: Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru, Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani at The Family Man 3 launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

WATCH: Will there be a prequel to The Family Man? Raj & DK answer here...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Manoj said he loves playing Srikant Tiwari because he finds him "extremely relatable" to the common man, calling it a "true homecoming" every time he returns to the role.

"He's not a character that's dreamy perfect. He has his own faults, advantages and disadvantages. This is why Srikant Tiwari has received much love from fans," he explains.

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpyee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi at The Family Man 3 launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

WATCH: Manoj Bajpayee's daughter has a favourite character from The Family Man and no, it's not Shrikant Tiwari.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Nimrat describes playing a negative character as both "thrilling" and "challenging", calling it a refreshing change from her usual roles.

According to Nimrat, Meera is constantly one step ahead, always plotting murders and elaborate schemes to get what she wants.

And the best part is that she gets to be evil in a sexy wardrobe; evil in couture, like she calls it!

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee and Nimrat Kaur at The Family Man 3 launch. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

WATCH: Nimrat Kaur likes to be evil!

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Team The Family Man 3 at the launch event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

The Family Man: Season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 21.