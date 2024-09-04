News
Guess Who's Back In Town?

Guess Who's Back In Town?

Source: ANI
September 04, 2024 17:19 IST
Photograph: ANI Photo

Anushka Sharma is back in Mumbai.

The actor was clicked at the airport as she flew in from London.

Wearing an all-black ensemble, Anushkha kept her sunglasses on as she navigated through a throng of photographers and fans.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Anushka's husband, cricket star Virat Kohli, and their children Vamika and Akaay, were not spotted with her at the airport.

On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in the sports biopic film Chakda Xpress, former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic. The release date of the OTT film is still awaited.

Source: ANI
