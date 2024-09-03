News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Jacqueline's Dreamy Beach Vacation

Jacqueline's Dreamy Beach Vacation

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 03, 2024 16:29 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

What's a vacation if you don't post some super hot pictures on your social media feed soon after?

Jacqueline Fernandez obviously got the memo, and shared some stunning pictures from her beach vacation at the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

The actor proves that she's a water baby in the pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Reading under the sun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline hasn't had a movie release since last year, but she doesn't look worried at all.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

She will be seen next in Ahmed Khan's multi-starrer, Welcome To The Jungle.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline be also be seen in Fateh, directed by and starring Sonu Sood.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline doesn't mind showing off her freckles.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Vision in white.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

