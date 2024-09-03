Jacqueline's Dreamy Beach Vacation

What's a vacation if you don't post some super hot pictures on your social media feed soon after?
Jacqueline Fernandez obviously got the memo, and shared some stunning pictures from her beach vacation at the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia.
The actor proves that she's a water baby in the pictures.
Reading under the sun.
Jacqueline hasn't had a movie release since last year, but she doesn't look worried at all.
She will be seen next in Ahmed Khan's multi-starrer, Welcome To The Jungle.
Jacqueline be also be seen in Fateh, directed by and starring Sonu Sood.
Jacqueline doesn't mind showing off her freckles.
Vision in white.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com