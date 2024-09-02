Fahadh-Nazriya's Love Story In Paris

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

Fahadh Faasil and his actress wife Nazriya Nazim enjoyed a beautiful vacation in Paris, and the latter updates us with a series of pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

Is any travel diary in Paris complete without a picture at the Eiffel Tower?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

Night view.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

Liftie with Nazariya and FaFa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

The couple picked the city to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in August.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

Nazriya and Fafa got close on the sets of their blockbuster film, Bangalore Days, where they played a married couple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

After her marriage, Nazariya took a break from films and made a comeback in 2018 with Koode.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

FaFa will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

