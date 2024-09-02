News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Fahadh-Nazriya's Love Story In Paris

Fahadh-Nazriya's Love Story In Paris

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 02, 2024 14:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

Fahadh Faasil and his actress wife Nazriya Nazim enjoyed a beautiful vacation in Paris, and the latter updates us with a series of pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

Is any travel diary in Paris complete without a picture at the Eiffel Tower?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

Night view.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

Liftie with Nazariya and FaFa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

The couple picked the city to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in August.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

Nazriya and Fafa got close on the sets of their blockbuster film, Bangalore Days, where they played a married couple.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

After her marriage, Nazariya took a break from films and made a comeback in 2018 with Koode.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

FaFa will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Fahadh Faasil India's Finest Actor?
Is Fahadh Faasil India's Finest Actor?
'I don't plan my films for posterity'
'I don't plan my films for posterity'
Who is Fahadh Faasil teaming up with?
Who is Fahadh Faasil teaming up with?
Bangladesh on course for historic series win vs Pak
Bangladesh on course for historic series win vs Pak
Bajaj looks to pip TVS to second spot in e2W mkt
Bajaj looks to pip TVS to second spot in e2W mkt
'I have arthritis': Saina Nehwal hints at retirement
'I have arthritis': Saina Nehwal hints at retirement
Militants use RPGs, drones for first time in Manipur attack
Militants use RPGs, drones for first time in Manipur attack

More like this

An actor who never fails to surprise!

An actor who never fails to surprise!

How Fahadh Faasil met with an accident

How Fahadh Faasil met with an accident

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances