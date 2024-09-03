News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kriti, Rashmika, Malaika Rock Desi Girl Look

Kriti, Rashmika, Malaika Rock Desi Girl Look

By NAMRATA THAKKER
September 03, 2024 09:00 IST
August saw a lot of B-town ladies channelling their inner desi girl and coming out with amazing results.

From Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora, Namrata Thakker looks at actresses who rocked the fashion department.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon shines brighter than the sun in her Moana printed maxi dress, which is a must have if you're going on holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes her 'desi girl' tag to a whole new level as she attends her brother's wedding in a stunning berry hued, custom-made sari with intricate crystal flowers designed by Manish Malhotra.

We love how PeeCee makes her look edgy with those cool sunglasses.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna looks ethereal in an exquisite off-white lehenga-choli meticulously detailed with light and dark gold embroidery, embellished with pearls, sequins, crystals and Swarovski stones.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha dishes out major fashion and fitness goals in a black crop top teamed with a matching draped silk skirt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor makes a pretty picture in traditional attire as she visits the Tirumala temple in Tirupati.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday keeps it simple yet chic in a grey body-hugging slip dress for a girls' night out.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur gets her holiday fashion right in a denim dress with a sweater shrug and a pair of leather boots.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora sparkles in a gorgeous Tulle Swarovski sari designed by Manish Malhotra as she gets ready to walk the red carpet at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari's white embellished lehenga-choli set is all about class and elegance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy looks like a diva in her Alberta Ferretti denim dress teamed with a long brown jacket with fringes, knee-length boots from Moschino and a sassy Prada bag.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
