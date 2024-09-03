Kriti, Rashmika, Malaika Rock Desi Girl Look

August saw a lot of B-town ladies channelling their inner desi girl and coming out with amazing results.
From Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora, Namrata Thakker looks at actresses who rocked the fashion department.
Kriti Sanon shines brighter than the sun in her Moana printed maxi dress, which is a must have if you're going on holiday.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes her 'desi girl' tag to a whole new level as she attends her brother's wedding in a stunning berry hued, custom-made sari with intricate crystal flowers designed by Manish Malhotra.
We love how PeeCee makes her look edgy with those cool sunglasses.
Rashmika Mandanna looks ethereal in an exquisite off-white lehenga-choli meticulously detailed with light and dark gold embroidery, embellished with pearls, sequins, crystals and Swarovski stones.
Samantha dishes out major fashion and fitness goals in a black crop top teamed with a matching draped silk skirt.
Janhvi Kapoor makes a pretty picture in traditional attire as she visits the Tirumala temple in Tirupati.
Ananya Panday keeps it simple yet chic in a grey body-hugging slip dress for a girls' night out.
Mrunal Thakur gets her holiday fashion right in a denim dress with a sweater shrug and a pair of leather boots.
Malaika Arora sparkles in a gorgeous Tulle Swarovski sari designed by Manish Malhotra as she gets ready to walk the red carpet at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
Sharvari's white embellished lehenga-choli set is all about class and elegance.
Mouni Roy looks like a diva in her Alberta Ferretti denim dress teamed with a long brown jacket with fringes, knee-length boots from Moschino and a sassy Prada bag.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com