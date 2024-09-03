News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Nushrratt's Nazaarein In Paris

Nushrratt's Nazaarein In Paris

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 03, 2024 11:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi-Rishab Shetty-Pragathi at a temple...Priyanka attends another wedding... Manushi takes back a souvenir...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Days after Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim visited Paris, Nushrratt Bharuccha post a selfie against the Eiffel Tower.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look glamorous and so in love as they attend a family celebration in New York over the weekend.

The couple attended the wedding of Nick's sister-in-law Danielle Jonas' sister Kathleen Deleasa with Nick Mirchuk.

Danielle is married to Nick's brother Kevin Jonas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi takes in the view in France.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar is '⁠⁠⁠carrying a souvenir back from shoot!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde enjoys the green outdoors in the US.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharmila Tagore has a lovely time with granddaughter Inaaya in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shares a picture with Inaaya too, and writes, 'I asked my daughter what did your ice cream and dinosaurs have in common? She said they both disappeared quickly.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrate son Gautam's 18th birthday in New York, where he is studying. Daughter Sitara completes the family picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy NTR Jr/Instagram

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi and Rishab Shetty-Pragathi worship at the Sri Keshavanatheshwara temple, Moodgal, Keradi, Karnataka.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

'Sometimes you need to press the pause button. A short rejuvenating break at the gorgeous @dharanaatshillim where we ate healthy meals, I gave up my beloved coffee, enjoyed a two hour trek with friends and family through a lush forest and stood under thundering waterfalls.'

'We were examined, oiled, prodded and jarred out of complacency. A break where instead of looking around us we looked within. What is the last thing you have done for a quick reset?' asks Twinkle Khanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna shares a beautiful picture from Mykonos, Greece.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry 'closed out August in the hills' in Mussoorie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta takes a walk in a village.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Bhagyashree shares a throwback picture from Prague.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Ranbir Is Utterly Butterly Delicious'
'Ranbir Is Utterly Butterly Delicious'
'An Actor At The Top Of His Game'
'An Actor At The Top Of His Game'
Who Is This Girl With Varun?
Who Is This Girl With Varun?
Ugandan runner Rebecca doused with petrol by boyfriend
Ugandan runner Rebecca doused with petrol by boyfriend
What Is Navya Naveli Studying At IIM-A?
What Is Navya Naveli Studying At IIM-A?
Bopanna-Sutjiadi win a thriller to enter US Open semis
Bopanna-Sutjiadi win a thriller to enter US Open semis
Haryana: Rahul for tie-up with AAP, Hooda says...
Haryana: Rahul for tie-up with AAP, Hooda says...

More like this

Fahadh-Nazriya's Love Story In Paris

Fahadh-Nazriya's Love Story In Paris

Watch Ishaan's Hollywood Debut On OTT

Watch Ishaan's Hollywood Debut On OTT

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances