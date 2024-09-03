Nushrratt's Nazaarein In Paris

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi-Rishab Shetty-Pragathi at a temple...Priyanka attends another wedding... Manushi takes back a souvenir...
Days after Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim visited Paris, Nushrratt Bharuccha post a selfie against the Eiffel Tower.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look glamorous and so in love as they attend a family celebration in New York over the weekend.
The couple attended the wedding of Nick's sister-in-law Danielle Jonas' sister Kathleen Deleasa with Nick Mirchuk.
Danielle is married to Nick's brother Kevin Jonas.
Raai Laxmi takes in the view in France.
Manushi Chhillar is 'carrying a souvenir back from shoot!'
Pooja Hegde enjoys the green outdoors in the US.
Sharmila Tagore has a lovely time with granddaughter Inaaya in London.
Soha Ali Khan shares a picture with Inaaya too, and writes, 'I asked my daughter what did your ice cream and dinosaurs have in common? She said they both disappeared quickly.'
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrate son Gautam's 18th birthday in New York, where he is studying. Daughter Sitara completes the family picture.
Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi and Rishab Shetty-Pragathi worship at the Sri Keshavanatheshwara temple, Moodgal, Keradi, Karnataka.
'Sometimes you need to press the pause button. A short rejuvenating break at the gorgeous @dharanaatshillim where we ate healthy meals, I gave up my beloved coffee, enjoyed a two hour trek with friends and family through a lush forest and stood under thundering waterfalls.'
'We were examined, oiled, prodded and jarred out of complacency. A break where instead of looking around us we looked within. What is the last thing you have done for a quick reset?' asks Twinkle Khanna.
Karishma Tanna shares a beautiful picture from Mykonos, Greece.
Sophie Choudry 'closed out August in the hills' in Mussoorie.
Sayani Gupta takes a walk in a village.
Bhagyashree shares a throwback picture from Prague.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com