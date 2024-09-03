Nushrratt's Nazaarein In Paris

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi-Rishab Shetty-Pragathi at a temple...Priyanka attends another wedding... Manushi takes back a souvenir...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Days after Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim visited Paris, Nushrratt Bharuccha post a selfie against the Eiffel Tower.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look glamorous and so in love as they attend a family celebration in New York over the weekend.

The couple attended the wedding of Nick's sister-in-law Danielle Jonas' sister Kathleen Deleasa with Nick Mirchuk.

Danielle is married to Nick's brother Kevin Jonas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi takes in the view in France.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar is '⁠⁠⁠carrying a souvenir back from shoot!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde enjoys the green outdoors in the US.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharmila Tagore has a lovely time with granddaughter Inaaya in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shares a picture with Inaaya too, and writes, 'I asked my daughter what did your ice cream and dinosaurs have in common? She said they both disappeared quickly.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrate son Gautam's 18th birthday in New York, where he is studying. Daughter Sitara completes the family picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy NTR Jr/Instagram

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi and Rishab Shetty-Pragathi worship at the Sri Keshavanatheshwara temple, Moodgal, Keradi, Karnataka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

'Sometimes you need to press the pause button. A short rejuvenating break at the gorgeous @dharanaatshillim where we ate healthy meals, I gave up my beloved coffee, enjoyed a two hour trek with friends and family through a lush forest and stood under thundering waterfalls.'

'We were examined, oiled, prodded and jarred out of complacency. A break where instead of looking around us we looked within. What is the last thing you have done for a quick reset?' asks Twinkle Khanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna shares a beautiful picture from Mykonos, Greece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry 'closed out August in the hills' in Mussoorie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta takes a walk in a village.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Bhagyashree shares a throwback picture from Prague.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com