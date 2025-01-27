Guess who this actress is...

Varun-Natasha's anniversary... Soha goes to Japan... meet the lady who has Bobby's heart...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

That's Manushi Chhillar enjoying her beach holiday.

She asks, 'Some travel that didn't make it to the gram I've always been a beach person!!! Which one are you?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan shares a picture with Natasha Dalal on their wedding anniversary. He writes, 'My ride or die I promise to take u on a holiday next anniversary.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

With bhai Saif Ali Khan home safe, Soha Ali Khan goes on a holiday to Japan with Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

'Because every good day begins with a good book and great smile,' says Neha Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Ali Fazal shares a picture with his Mirzapur co-actors Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi and writes, 'As Mirzapur becomes the highest watched content of 2024 among all platforms I am reminded of the sheer goodness and craftmenship we all have shared over the years amongst us enthusiasts. Its been a year of wake up and smell the beans. We have learnt to slowly champion eachother rather than hate.

'Yesterday I finished watching Paatal Lok and I think it's the best damn show ever to come out of the subcontinent. I think narratives experienced are more valued than those witnessed (I think i mean it in the view and feel it way, dont go out really experiencing shit plz).

'OH and for this photo? Here's two beautiful people O admire and we randomely meet up here n there but I watch from afar -- their wonderful lives pan out.. there are some amazing photos i have with everyone from Mirzapur but then I'll have to release a freakin coffee table book - you'll have to wait for that. And they all know I love them more than I can show. Thank you @excelmovies and @mriglamba (yes you know why), and thank you @krnx and @gurmmeetsingh for making us all meet in the 1st place. Movie updates coming soon.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

'Question of the day: I have been contemplating about sharing my life and some experiences with you. You tell me, you want to see me vlogging?'

Guys, please encourage Divyanka Tripathi!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram

Divya Dutta shares a picture with Amitabh Bachchan and writes from the heart, 'I could never describe in words what he means to me.. how watching him weave his magic on the big screen, gave me a connect with the world of movies, how, doing 4 films with him (shared screen space in Baghban n Last Lear), left me yearning for more.

'How generous he has always been.. how will I ever forget his prompt response to launch my book on ma (truly special), and how whenever I meet him, there's so much O want to say..par all I do is, feel that immense joy of just being with him... Just to say..thankyou @amitabhbachchan sir...for being who you are.. always wishing you lots of love n regards.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol wishes wife Tania Deol, 'Happiest birthday to the woman who has my heart, forever and always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah at the scenic Corbett National Park.

