Chhaava: Why Vicky Was 'Scared'

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal makes a grand entry at the Chhaava trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Dhol, trumpets, saffron flags, and men and women dressed in gorgeous Maharashtrian attire marked the truly Maratha-style regal welcome for Vicky Kaushal and team as they approached Mumbai's iconic Plaza Cinema to unveil the trailer for their film, Chhaava.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, who has previously helmed films like Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the film presents Vicky in a larger-than-life character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's elder son and the second Maratha king.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Utekar said it was his privilege to make a film like Chhaava.

"I consider myself lucky that in our country lived such a great king who fought 127 battles and won every single one. It was my dream for the Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his sacrifices to be known across the world," the director said.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal at the Chhaava trailer launch.

Vicky said he was initially "scared" about playing such a legendary historical figure but Director Utekar's faith gave him the confidence. Chhaava marks Vicky's second collaboration with Utekar after the 2023 rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

"There are certain characters that, when you get the opportunity to play them, you feel scared, wondering if you will be able to do justice to them. That fear comes from knowing how deeply sentiments and faith are attached to such roles.

"More than living that life, understanding the culture, history and values was the biggest earning from the film and that's something I will never forget,” Vicky said about his process of portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

WATCH: From training in sword, spear fighting to gaining 25 kilos for the role, Vicky Kaushal talks about his prep for Chhaava

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, sitting on a wheelchair.

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Sambhaji Maharaj's wife Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale, came to the event in a wheelchair due to her recent foot injury. The actor was seen limping as she arrived, but her smiling face was expressing her joy for making it at the event.

"I wouldn't have missed this event for anything, that's how much I love this team," Rashmika said with a smile.

"It's an honour, as a girl from the South, to be playing a maharani. Yesubai is the most privileged and special role I could have asked for in this lifetime. I was just telling Laxman sir that after this, I feel content enough to retire," she adds.

WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna shares what makes Chhaava so special to her

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Director Laxman Utekar, Vicky Kaushal and Producer Dinesh Vijan arrive at the Chhaava trailer launch.

Chhaava is backed by Producer Dinesh Vijian's Maddock Films, currently riding high on the success of their Supernatural Universe with films like Stree 2 and Munjya.

Vijan said Chhaava is the culmination of his 20-year-long journey in the film industry and promised the upcoming film will do justice to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's glorious legacy.

"We are very proud of this film. It's my 20th year in the industry. It is the hard work of all these years that we are able mount such a film. I am sure the audience will like it," he said.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna at the Chhaava trailer launch.

Based on Shivaji Sawant's celebrated Marathi novel of the same name, Chhaava narrates the valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji who ascended the throne after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's death.

The trailer promises an action-packed spectacle with a waging war between the Maratha empire and the Mughals. The trailer also features an almost unrecognisable Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb.

The cherry on the cake is A R Rahman's captivating music, who returns to period films after Jodhaa Akbar, Mohenjo Daro, Kochadaiiyaan, and Ponniyin Selvan I and II.

WATCH: Here's what Director Laxman Utekar likes about Vicky Kaushal

Vicky said he was really keen to do another action-oriented film after his 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, and with his long wait came fruition with Chhaava. The actor mentioned he has given his absolute best and he feels content with his performance in the film.

"I feel shy to talk about the prep now that the work is done, but whatever was inside me, I gave it all to this. I am satisfied knowing that I had nothing more to give to any film than what I've given to this one," Vicky said.

Chhaava arrives in theatres on February 14 ahead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 395th birth anniversary on February 19.